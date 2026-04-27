Nebraska Football Lands Commitment from No. 7 Safety in 2027 Class

Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class is back on the rise after adding another key piece on Sunday evening.

Four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. of Sandy Creek (GA) announced his commitment to the Big Red, giving Matt Rhule’s staff its eighth pledge of the cycle. With the addition, NU now holds the No. 14 class nationally and sits fourth in the Big Ten.

Here’s the latest on the nation’s No. 7 safety, including what his commitment means for the Huskers moving forward.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Corey Hadley has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 192 S chose the Cornhuskers over Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and Purdue



He’s the No. 7 Safety in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)https://t.co/WdC8QPkjEG pic.twitter.com/2YFOJCSe63 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2026

Hadley's History with Nebraska

Hadley has visited Nebraska four times to date and is set to return to Lincoln for his official visit the weekend of June 5, joining a group of five other 2027 prospects. During that trip, the Huskers will look to further solidify his commitment.

Primarily recruited by defensive backs coach Addison Williams, Hadley has built a strong relationship with NU's staff throughout the process. His most recent visit came earlier this spring, when he had the opportunity to watch the team practice.

Following that March trip, the Huskers appeared to take firm control of his recruitment. His decision on Sunday reinforced that position, though he remains months away from putting pen to paper on National Signing Day in December.

Who the Huskers Beat Out

As the No. 7 safety in the class, Nebraska didn’t land Hadley without competition. The Huskers beat out more than two dozen Power Four programs, with Georgia Tech and Mississippi State among the top contenders. Both remained firmly in the mix throughout his recruitment, but the Big Red ultimately separated itself down the stretch.

According to On3’s prediction metrics, NU, led by Williams, had taken control coming out of the spring. Official visits to Starkville and Atlanta were scheduled for May, but Hadley made his decision before either trip could take place.

Even without those final visits, the Huskers built enough early momentum to hold off late pushes from their competitors. Between his relationship with the staff, his number of visits to Lincoln, and a clearly defined role, Nebraska managed to land one of the consensus top 100 recruits in the cycle.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

Following Hadley's pledge, the Big Red now has eight recruits included in its 2027 haul, a stark contrast from the previous cycle, which finished with just 12 prospects signed.

After seeing a duo of committed recruits opt to transfer in-state for their final year of high school ball, the Huskers' class is largely centered around Nebraska prospects. Four of the seven verbal pledges will finish their prep careers playing in the Omaha metro area.

As of April 26, the Huskers already have 26 official visits set for recruits in the 2027 class. Of that group, seven of them are defensive backs, which means Hadley will have plenty of potential teammates in Lincoln around the same time of his return. He joins Tory Pittman III, who also plays safety, as the second defensive back included in the haul.

Other Nebraska Commits in the 2027 Cycle:

QB: Trae Taylor (★★★★) S: Tory Pittman III (★★★★) RB: Amir Brown (★★★★) OL: Matt Erickson (★★★) DL: Jayden Travers (★★★) WR: Kaden Howard (★★★) WR: Antayvious Ellis (★★★)

Husker's Safety Outlook Following 2026

Nebraska’s safety room remains relatively deep heading into 2026, with eight defensive backs listed at the position. However, two are set to exhaust their eligibility after the season, creating potential openings by the time Hadley and Pittman arrive on campus in 2027. For a prospect of Hadley's caliber, that puts early playing time within reach.

Projected starters ahead of this fall include San Diego State transfer Dwayne McDougle and returning contributor Jamir Conn, while juniors Jasin Shiggs and Justyn Rhett, along with sophomores Caleb Benning and Rex Guthrie, are expected to compete for rotational roles. The group has numbers, but long-term roles remain far from settled, even after 15 spring practices.

Regardless of the ability for six players to return in 2027, Hadley would enter as one of the most high-profile recruits in the room. Without placing expectations on him immediately, the path to early snaps is clearly there, especially if he develops as expected once he arrives in Lincoln.

Safeties on Nebraska Roster:

RFr: Tanner Terch So: Caleb Benning So: Rex Guthrie So: Thomas D’Onofrio Jr: Jasin Shiggs Jr: Justyn Rhett Sr: Jamir Conn Sr: Dwayne McDougle

What Hadley's Commitment Means for NU

Addison Williams can flat-out recruit, and he’s now proven it in back-to-back cycles in Lincoln. In his first full class in 2026, he landed five-star cornerback Danny Odem, who was already competing during spring practices earlier this year.

Now, he’s followed that up with commitments from Pittman, the No. 2 safety, and Hadley, the No. 7 safety, in the 2027 class. That kind of consecutive success within the secondary is no coincidence.

The result is a unit that’s stacking elite talent behind an already capable group. After finishing third nationally against the pass in 2025, the Huskers are now adding some of the country’s top defensive backs in the cycles that follow, establishing an identity on the defensive side of the ball.

Hadley is far from the final addition to NU's 2027 class. The Huskers will look to build on their momentum with more commitments as early as June, as official visit season ramps up. Expect a busy summer filled with movement across Nebraska's recruiting board.

For now, the Big Red sits at No. 14 nationally, but that likely won’t stay for long. With multiple blue-chip targets still in play, the Big Red has a clear path to climb back into the top 10 before the cycle is over, if all continues to go right.