'I Want to Bring Nebraska Back Again': Trae Taylor’s Mission in Lincoln is Simple

For Trae Taylor, committing to Nebraska was never the end goal; it was just the beginning of bringing the storied program back into the national spotlight.

Nearly a year after his pledge, the No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 cycle remains fully bought in. In a recent interview with Josh Newberg of Rivals, the borderline five-star prospect opened up about his decision, his role in recruiting others to his cause, and the standard he hopes to set in Lincoln.

Here’s the latest on one of the nation’s top signal-callers, including what he had to say ahead of his senior season, which he will play at Millard South (NE).

"The biggest name out there is Ahmad Hudson"



Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor says he's in contact with nation's No. 1 ranked TE almost daily 🌽



MORE: https://t.co/wTX9RQtpNW pic.twitter.com/CeQf00R1ok — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) April 27, 2026

Life As a Nebraska Commit

Taylor became NU's first verbal pledge in the 2027 recruiting cycle back in May of last year. Since then, the Huskers have added seven more commits and are entering the summer expected to secure even more.

“It’s been amazing,” Taylor said. “We’re coming up on a year now, May 1st, since I’ve been committed. Made a lot of progress and made big decisions throughout the process, but I love it. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

By his own account, the four-star quarterback has embraced both the process and the progress he's made. Now, he’ll enter his senior season of high school football playing closer to his future home in Lincoln, at a program that has won back-to-back Class A State Championships in Millard South.

What Taylor Enjoys About The Big Red

Taylor has made 19 trips to Lincoln during his recruitment, seemingly taking every opportunity he has been offered to return to campus. In doing so, he’s also helped the Huskers build momentum in the 2027 class, playing a role in welcoming and connecting with other top prospects.

“It’s really a second home, and soon it will become my first home,” said Taylor. “I just love it, the people, the area, there’s nothing else I would ask for in a future home.”

For a player of his caliber, holding offers from 37 Division I programs, Taylor embodies what being “committed” once meant. In an era where commitments are more fluid than ever, his consistency has helped NU stay in the mix with some of the nation’s top programs while actively working to bring other elite talent with him to Nebraska.

Peer Recruiting the Nation's Best

As the No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 class, Taylor has naturally become the headliner of NU's recruiting efforts. Still, he's stayed active in connecting with uncommitted targets, working to build relationships and bring others with him to Lincoln.

“The biggest thing, obviously, is Ahmad Hudson,” he said. “The other names I really care about, like Jailen Hill, Kennedy Brown, Albert Simien, Khalil Taylor, those are the fun kids. But the biggest name is Ahmad Hudson; he moved up his commitment date, so I’m in contact with him every day. So, yeah, I feel great with him.”

Hudson, the nation’s No. 1 tight end in the 2027 cycle, is down to Nebraska and LSU and is expected to announce his decision over the coming weeks. With Taylor leading the charge, the Huskers are firmly in the mix to land another blue-chip piece alongside their quarterback commit, giving him a big-time weapon to throw to in college.

The Culture Nebraska Has

It only took one word for Taylor to describe Nebraska’s culture.

“Family,” he said. “They’re going to tell you what you don’t like to hear, they’re going to tell you what you do want to hear. But when you’re a family, you always want to grow within each other. Everybody who comes in leaves a different man. That’s the biggest thing I look for. When I was getting recruited by them, I felt myself being embraced. And now that I’m basically there, I know I made the right decision.”

Matt Rhule, Dana Holgorsen, and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas have made Taylor a priority throughout his recruitment. Now, that belief is being returned, as he continues to buy into the culture they’ve built in Lincoln, even before he joins the program next year.

What Taylor's Doing to Improve His Game

At Carmel Catholic (IL), Taylor accounted for more than 4,200 all-purpose yards and 50 total touchdowns. Still, he knows there’s room to improve heading into his senior season.

“I think the biggest thing is just cleaning up everything from my junior year,” he said. “A lot of people will say my junior year couldn’t get much better, but it always can. I had 80% completion percentage, but let’s go for 85. And I think the most important thing is, let’s go win the state championship.”

The Millard South Patriots have won two consecutive Class A state championships in Nebraska. With Taylor set to take over at quarterback this fall, they’ll look to make it three in a row. For that to happen, he may not need better stats than last fall, but that won’t stop him from chasing them in 2026.

Taylor's Goal While in Lincoln

The blue-chip recruit could have chosen nearly any program in the country. Even so, he chose Nebraska, with the intent of helping return it to national relevance.

“I want to bring Nebraska back,” Taylor said. “Everybody says that, but they always have their different reasons. To bring Nebraska back, you have to win. The biggest thing is the culture. It’s a blue-chip school, everybody knows about it, everybody knows about the ‘90’s, let’s make it relevant in the 2000’s. Coach Rhule has given me a great lead off to that race, I just have to run with it.”

It won’t be easy. But the confidence is there. And for a program searching for its footing in the modern era of college football, Taylor’s belief and leadership may be exactly what it needs to take the next step.