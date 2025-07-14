Phil Steele Ranks Nebraska's Schedule in the Big 10 Conference
There is no team with an easy schedule in the Big 10 Conference. With the recent additions of Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA there are no pushovers or cupcakes in the conference. Every team will have to fight and scrap each week to have a good season.
With that said, college football analyst Phil Steele ranked every Big 10 team's schedule from hardest to easiest. He maintains the position that Wisconsin has the hardest schedule in the conference. He also thinks the Badgers have the hardest schedule in the country.
Surprisingly, he believes the Nebraska Cornhuskers have the easiest schedule of all the teams in the conference.
"Matt Rhule seems to be building Nebraska back up, but it’s not happening over night. The Cornhuskers were more competitive in 2024, but it’s time for them to start notching some big time, conference wins in 2025," Steele said. "If they don’t take a leap forward this coming year, it’ll be disappointing.
"Their non-conference schedule is winnable, with Cincinnati on the docket for Week 1, and Akron and Houston Christian to come after. Additionally, Nebraska’s Big Ten slate is certainly manageable, as they’ll face Michigan, USC, Penn State in Happy Valley and Iowa."
Steele is a bit inaccurate as to how easy the Cornhuskers' schedule is. They start out with three cupcakes, out of conference, as many teams do. Granted, those are laydowns. They have to play Maryland, Minnesota, UCLA and Penn State all on the road. Those are not going to be easy games.
He also ranks Nebraska's schedule as the 63rd easiest in the country.
Nebraska's schedule is as follows:
Aug. 28 vs. Cincinnati at Kansas City
Sept. 6 vs. Akron
Sept. 13 vs. Houston Christian
Sept. 20 vs. Michigan
Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 11 @ Maryland
Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 1 vs. USC
Nov. 8 @ UCLA
Nov. 22 @ Penn State
Nov. 28 vs. Iowa
