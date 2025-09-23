'Point It at Me, I'll Take It': Raiola Shows Maturity Beyond His Years in Post Game Recap of Michigan Loss
Dylan Raiola had to fight for his life for 60 minutes on Saturday. Minutes after the loss, he was at the podium to speak with the media.
In a three-point loss where he was pressured on 36 of his 41 dropbacks, sacked seven times, and watched his defense allow over nine yards per carry, Raiola had every reason to point fingers. He didn’t. Instead, the freshman quarterback directed the blame back at himself.
That response, owning the struggles rather than deflecting them, set the tone for his entire postgame availability. Here's everything he had to say.
A point of emphasis in both the game and his postgame media session was Raiola’s willingness to shoulder responsibility. When asked about the seven sacks Nebraska surrendered, his response was short and telling: “Point it at me. I’ll take it.” That was all he needed to say, a glimpse of maturity and leadership not many can, or would, replicate.
That tone carried through the rest of his time. Instead of questioning Nebraska’s protection or even his receivers, Raiola credited Michigan’s defense and emphasized his own need to improve. “Hats off to them,” he said. “I need to find a way to get the ball out quicker.”
Even when pressed on Michigan’s ability to limit Nebraska’s ground attack, Raiola avoided excuses, offering a simple explanation: “They play hard, and they get to the football.”
Michigan certainly did, finishing with nine tackles for loss in addition to the seven sacks. But that’s what makes Raiola’s words resonate. He could have easily deflected blame. Instead, he took it upon himself, displaying a kind of leadership you simply can't teach.
Despite his team’s loss, Raiola made it clear he’s looking forward to the tough road ahead. When asked how the locker room responded after the game, he didn’t hesitate to project confidence. “Be careful,” Raiola warned. “We’re gonna come together and do something scary.”
That message of belief extended beyond just words. Nebraska’s rushing offense was nearly non-existent against Michigan, managing just 43 yards on 31 attempts. But instead of lingering on the struggles, Raiola backed his teammates. “You can’t take one game and judge it off of that,” he said, adding that despite Emmett Johnson and the offensive line being frustrated, “They’re gonna come back stronger than ever and we’ll see what happens.”
Even with a bye week ahead, Raiola admitted the reality of Nebraska’s current situation isn’t easy. “It sucks,” he said plainly. “[But] it’s the challenge we face right now. Whether we handle it right or we don’t, which I believe we will.”
Anyone can sound confident after a 68-0 win. But just two weeks later, following a gut-punch loss to Michigan, Dylan Raiola showed that same poise, this time with the weight of adversity on his shoulders. In a game that stung for both him and a fanbase hungry for a statement win, Raiola’s words made it clear he intends to lead Nebraska forward. With a bye week ahead, his continued growth will be just as important as the adjustments the Huskers make on the field.
The decision Raiola made to commit to Nebraska was stunning at the time, but perhaps even more surprising nearly two years later is his willingness to lead this team through some of its darkest hours.
As the old saying goes, it’s always darkest before dawn, and Nebraska sits at a crossroads, with the opportunity to either click or crash in the coming weeks. If Raiola’s words are any indication, the response will be the former.
The Huskers will have twelve days to reset before Michigan State comes to Lincoln, and for now, if anything, Nebraska fans can be grateful their young quarterback is embracing the role of leader when it matters most.
