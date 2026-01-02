Portal Questions That Will Shape Nebraska’s 2026 Season

It’s Jan. 2, which unofficially doubles as College Football Transfer Portal Day, as the sport’s entire landscape — from coaches to fans to players themselves — watches thousands of athletes announce they’re looking for new homes.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are no strangers to this phenomenon. Many of the players leaving Lincoln already announced their departures, with several more expected, as the Huskers are up to at least eight known portal entrants.

Losing players is expected. That happens to every team. For Nebraska, however, the larger part of the equation is who the Huskers target to help push the program beyond the seven-win plateau it has landed on in each of the last two seasons.

Here are a few questions facing Nebraska as the portal churns ahead of the second semester and the build toward the 2026 season.

Former Notre Dame signal-caller Kenny Minchey is an early emerging target for Nebraska at quarterback | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How does Nebraska fill out its offense?

The Huskers have work to do on both sides of the ball, but offensively, the questions are plentiful. Nebraska needs to find its quarterback, add at least one running back to compete with Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee, determine which receivers return and which may need to be replaced, and once again shore up the offensive line.

As portal activity opened Friday, there were early signs of life with Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey emerging as a potential option for Nebraska.

Running back is a fascinating discussion. Nebraska needs to add someone, as the returning backs have very little production, but that doesn’t necessarily mean whoever the Huskers land would be an unquestioned starter.

Nebraska split carries between Nelson and Mozee against Utah in the bowl game, and the duo was effective. Together, they accounted for 226 yards of total offense.

What Nebraska may prioritize is a back who can provide extra juice in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Even with All-American Emmett Johnson, the Huskers struggled mightily in those areas — a step back from the year prior when Dante Dowdell was effective.

At wide receiver, much depends on what happens with players like Nyziah Hunter, Jacory Barney, Cortez Mills and others. Nebraska will likely look to add at least one receiver, but stability would be valuable for a transitioning quarterback, making it important that some of the current pass catchers return.

Up front, the Huskers have needs, as they seemingly do every season. New offensive line coaches Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley will be tasked with finding help in the portal, but if fans haven’t learned by now, portal linemen are often duct tape. The real work still has to be done internally.

Who might Rob Aurich bring with him from San Diego State? | San Diego State Athletics

Just how many San Diego State players can Nebraska land on defense?

Nebraska’s defense unraveled late in the 2025 season. The Huskers failed to force a turnover in the final four games, struggled to stop the run and generate a pass rush, and placed heavy stress on defensive backs who played well but rarely became true difference makers.

Matt Rhule fired John Butler and hired his third defensive coordinator since arriving in Lincoln, bringing in San Diego State coach Rob Aurich.

Following Aurich’s departure, several Aztecs entered the portal, including Trey White (seven sacks), Owen Chambliss (110 tackles), Dalesean Staley (one interception, 10 pass breakups) and Dwayne McDougle (four interceptions).

Nebraska won’t land all of them, and it likely won’t pursue all of them. But if a few Aztec starters make their way to Lincoln, they could help Nebraska install its new defense while providing some of the playmaking the Huskers sorely lacked.

Matt Rhule needs a higher hit rate on the portal additions for the Huskers to level up as a program. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How can Nebraska win in the margins?

One thing that hasn’t worked for Nebraska under Matt Rhule is consistently finding under-the-radar wins in the transfer portal.

The Huskers have added portal players who were expected to help based on their pedigree and investment, but where Nebraska hasn’t excelled is in unearthing overlooked talent.

It hasn’t been for a lack of trying. Last season, Nebraska took swings on lightly regarded defensive linemen Jaylen George and Gabe Moore, neither of whom provided much impact.

The Huskers sought a Group of Five jump with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, who proved to be a poor fit in the Big Ten. Safety Justyn Rhett was Nebraska’s lone addition at the position and only saw extended action due to injury ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl, where he struggled.

The transfer portal is about addressing weaknesses, but it’s also about evaluation, connections, and finding players others may miss. Those traits were foundational to Rhule’s success at Temple and Baylor.

So far at Nebraska, that formula hasn’t repeated itself.

