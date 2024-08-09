Quotes, Notes and Observations from Friday's Nebraska Football Practice
Nebraska opened a portion of Friday's football practice to the media, and the focus afterward was on the running backs and wide receivers as their position coaches fielded questions.
After watching running backs go through a pass-blocking drill and then a later drill involving making cuts as ball carriers, the Omaha World-Herald observed that Rahmir Johnson "looks like he’s making a move to start game one against UTEP." The sixth-year senior missed most of last season with a shoulder injury.
"His focus, his physicality, his protection, the way he runs the football, his burst through the hole — this is the best I've seen him," running backs coach E.J. Barthel said of Johnson after practice.
Wide receivers coach Garret McGuire said he's "super excited about the depth" in his room. The Huskers picked up a pair of seasoned receivers from the transfer portal, and younger players with experience from last year — notably Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd — have put on needed weight.
Husker247 reported that 6-foot-5 junior A.J. Rollins, who is still listed as defensive lineman on the Huskers' online roster, was practicing Friday with the tight ends. Tight end was Rollins' position during his first two years in Lincoln.
Scroll down for all the coverage from Friday's practice, the ninth of the Huskers' preseason camp. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to get the latest content, which will include remarks from several players. | HuskerMax discussion & updates
Views of practice
- Photos | Husker247, Hail Varsity, LJS,* OWH*
- Omaha World-Herald* | Camp chatter: Nebraska running backs' intense drill and more notables from Huskers' practice
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Nebraska football practice: Offensive line play, quarterback drills and other observations
Post-practice presser
- Husker247 | A rundown on the receivers: Garret McGuire fired up about offense and competition in his room
- Nebraska Athletics | Fall camp report, Aug. 9
- Omaha World-Herald* | Transfer back making a move, wide receivers gaining good weight
- Omaha World-Herald* | 'Jalyn Football': How veteran quarterback Jalyn Gramstad is making mark in fall camp
More info
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.