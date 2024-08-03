Jeremy Pernell: Jahmal Banks Can Give Nebraska Football Immediate Help
Fourth in a series. | Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3
It's no secret that the overall success of this upcoming Nebraska football season hinges on the offense. The defense is going to do its part. It will be one of the saltier units in college football.
Nebraska should also have its best offensive line in several years and enough capable bodies to have an effective running game.
The big question comes in its ability to scheme together a reliable passing offense. That was the Achilles' heel of this team last fall.
Nebraska didn’t have a 200-yard passing game for the first time in the Big Ten era. The Huskers started three different quarterbacks, all of whom threw at least three interceptions and lost a fumble. Combined they accounted for 17 total touchdowns while committing 25 turnovers.
Not done vomiting? Here's some ipecac in the form of last year's passing numbers: 135.9 ypg (129th out of 133 FBS teams), 21.8 attempts per game (128th), 52.1 completion percentage (126th), 6.2 yards per attempt (116th), 16 interceptions (121st) and 10 touchdowns (120th).
Okay, now that we got that out of our system, let's sip on some Kool-Aid and look at the bright side.
The team will have a potential generational-talent under center with Dylan Raiola. And even though the five-star freshman will inevitably experience moments of "Welcome to the Big Ten" this fall, his potential is through the roof and he should develop into one of the best quarterbacks in college football down the road.
It also needs to be pointed out that although the QB play last year was atrocious, the wide receiver room was pretty bereft of talent. Nebraska lost three of its projected top four players in an already thin room early in the 2023 season.
Zavier Betts quit (again) during fall camp and the team lost Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for the year during the season opener against Minnesota. A month later, Marcus Washington tore an ACL against Illinois and missed the last half of the season. Also remember that Billy Kemp missed time and spent a chunk of the season dinged up.
This forced a baptism by fire for promising true freshmen Jaylen Lloyd and Malachi Coleman, which in turn accelerated their development and set them up for larger roles this season.
The staff then signed several highly rated receivers in its 2024 recruiting class and used the transfer portal to strengthen the room by bringing in a pair of probable starters.
Wake Forest wide receiver Jahmal Banks earned honorable-mention All-ACC as a sophomore in 2022 after grabbing 42 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdowns, which is tied for the sixth-most in program history.
Following that breakout campaign, Banks entered last season as a preseason first-team All-ACC pick. While statistically Banks may not have broken out further in 2023 like was expected, you have to take into account his quarterback situation.
Wake Forest starting QB Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame and Banks was subjected to a near-revolving door most of last season. Like Nebraska, the Demon Deacons started three different QBs and as a team threw for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while finishing 100th nationally in passing.
To his credit, Banks made the most out of the hand that was dealt. Despite abysmal QB play, he had 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns. Banks was targeted 88 times last season, and along with Florida State's Keon Coleman, was one of only two Power Five receivers who didn't drop a ball all year.
Banks was also one of the highest-graded receivers in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus. He had a 77.6 offensive grade and a 78.5 receiving grade, both of which ranked in the top eight among ACC wide receivers in 2023. Also according to PFF, in 2022, Banks — who had a 77.8 offensive grade — ranked 11th among all Power Five receivers vs. man coverage. He was 20th in the same category last year.
With one season of eligibility left courtesy of the free pandemic year, Banks decided to explore his options as a grad transfer in order to enhance his NFL prospects.
After playing 45 career games across four seasons in Winston-Salem, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Banks announced on social media he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 8. When Banks entered the portal, he got a four-star transfer rating and was ranked as the No. 25 (247Sports) and No. 26 (Rivals) WR in this year's transfer portal cycle.
He garnered serious interest immediately, taking December visits to Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Purdue and Minnesota.
Nebraska spent the early portion of the portal recruiting window full-court pressing Ohio State's Julian Fleming, bringing him in for a visit Dec. 12. When it became apparent the Huskers were going to lose out to Penn State for Fleming's services, they pivoted to Banks, one of the top transfer receivers remaining in the portal.
Coaches began talking to Banks around Dec. 20 and extended an offer on the 23rd, with Dylan Raiola getting involved as a peer recruiter.
While in the midst of the dead period, Banks nearly decided to end his recruitment and commit elsewhere, but Husker coaches talked him into delaying his decision by laying out their blueprint for how they could help position him for an eventual pro career.
A few days after visiting Michigan, Banks was accompanied by his mother for a visit to Lincoln on Jan. 5 to check out the Huskers. On his visit, Banks had a throwing session with Raiola, who was in town to help with the staff's recruiting efforts. Banks came away extremely impressed. “I haven't seen anybody warm up like him,” Banks later said. “Maybe Sam Hartman (at Wake), how quickly he gets depth and his arm strength and his tight spin.”
Not bad company to be in for a teenager who hadn't even enrolled at Nebraska at that point. To put a little perspective on that compliment; Hartman — currently playing for the Washington Commanders — is the ACC record-holder with 143 TD passes and his 15,656 career passing yards is the second-most in conference history. Both marks also rank in the top 20 in FBS history.
Raiola's arm talent helped put Banks' mind at ease, but several other factors played a part in a successful visit.
Matt Rhule, Garret McGuire and Marcus Satterfield did a great job of showing Banks how they planned on using him in the offense to showcase his talent. The team was recruiting him for the “X” position — typically an outside receiver — but also wanted to line him up and take advantage of him in the slot.
Along with Raiola, Banks also spent a lot of time around players like Malachi Coleman, Jaylen Lloyd, Jeremiah Charles and Cam Lenhardt, and felt the family vibe throughout the program.
Banks left his visit impressed by what the Huskers could offer, but wanted to take a few days to collate information he gathered from all of his visits. He had conversations with his mother and other people he trusted about which school had the best combination of things and would be the best option not just for the upcoming season, but his future aspirations of playing in the NFL. The choice came down to Nebraska or Michigan.
Banks announced his commitment to Nebraska to play his fifth and final college season on social media the morning of Jan 11. "I'd say the people," Banks said of what put the Huskers over the top. "Not only the staff – in terms of the coaches, nutritionist, sports medicine and development, strength staff. But the players. The guys I'll go to war with between the lines. They showed me why they wanted me to be a part of their family. They showed me how likeminded they are. How not entitled they are and how hungry they are to learn from me and from themselves in this process in this journey to go win championships."
This offense is thirsting for established playmakers. The Huskers desperately need a great wide receiver to emerge as a focal point of its passing offense. I expect Banks, who has played 1,198 snaps over the past two seasons, to be the Huskers’ No. 1 wide receiver and fill that role.
He will give Nebraska a big-bodied target on the outside of the offense who was prolific at making contested catches at Wake Forest. Nebraska needs a receiver who can catch the ball when he’s covered and Banks made a career out of doing that for the Demon Deacons.
Banks understands how to use his body to box out defensive backs and use his size to be effective on slants. With his hands, frame and résumé, he should be the team's go-to player on 3rd down and in the red zone.
Banks is arguably Nebraska’s most important addition this offseason. He arrived on campus and made an immediate impression on the staff during winter workouts and spring practices. He's been exactly what they hoped for and is already a team leader.
He's an important veteran presence who brings a professional approach to his craft and is a role model for Nebraska's young and developing wideout room.
