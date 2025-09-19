Rally Call for Husker Nation: No-Sit Saturday at Memorial Stadium
For years, Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, was a nightmare for visiting teams. The greatest fans in college football turned that place into a venue opposing teams feared, racking up home wins almost every game they played. You could look at the schedule and pencil in victories with confidence—and most of the time, you’d be right.
Every season, fans have packed the stands, selling out every game, even during the rough years when the team struggled. That loyalty? Unmatched.
But lately, opponents have walked into our house and walked out with wins. That stops now. The Gray Lady is ready to come alive again, and this Saturday, we are making Memorial Stadium the game-changer.
Coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers are grinding, and now it’s on us. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw out a challenge to the fans: “I hope everyone’s early and loud. We’re always talking about raising the bar. Y’all set a high one at the Colorado game—let’s top it.”
So let’s do this. No-Sit Saturday. From kickoff to the final whistle, we’re standing, screaming on every play—not just first or third downs. Leave “Nebraska Nice” at home and bring the heat. Let’s make Michigan feel the full force of the sea of red. With their true freshman QB Bryce Underwood stepping into our house, we’ve gotta show him and the Wolverines that Memorial Stadium is the toughest place to play in college football.
Picture this: 90,000 of us, on our feet, yelling so loud Michigan can’t hear themselves in the huddle or on the sideline. Memorial Stadium is shaking, they’re burning timeouts, false starts are piling up—all because of our noise. That chaos can mess with their plays, force mistakes, and give Nebraska the edge in a tight game. It’s time we tip those close games in our favor. It’s time we leave Memorial Stadium grinning ear to ear. It’s time opponents walk out saying, “I never want to play there again.”
This isn’t just a game against Michigan—it’s a chance to take back our legacy, to show what Year 3 of Matt Rhule’s vision is made of, and to put Nebraska football back on the map. Let’s make Memorial Stadium the most feared venue in college football. Show up early, wear red, bring your loudest voice, and don’t even think about sitting down. Together, we’ll show everyone the sea of red is the difference. Let’s make this Saturday the start of a new era, where the Gray Lady rules again.
Be there. Be loud. Be the factor. As always, Go Big Red!
Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.