Record-Setting Specialist Announces Intention to Leave Nebraska, Enter the Transfer Portal

Omaha native Tristan Alvano announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

A sophomore, Alvano took to social media to share the news.

After much reflection, following our bowl game in Vegas, I intend to enter the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Rhule, Coach Ekeler, Coach Maher, Coach Foley, and the rest of NU staff. I have nothing but gratitude for the last 3 years. End of a chapter, not my book pic.twitter.com/JbABuB79BE — Tristan Alvano (@AlvanoTristan) December 22, 2025

"After much reflection, following our bowl game in Vegas, I intend to enter the transfer portal," Alvano said. "I would like to thank Coach Rhule, Coach Ekeler, Coach Maher, Coach Foley, and the rest of NU staff. I have nothing but gratitude for the last 3 years. End of a chapter, not my book".

A three-star prospect out of Omaha Westside High School, Alvano came to Nebraska as a high-profile recruit. Having gained experience kicking inside of Memorial Stadium prior to his collegiate career, many believed he would have an immediate impact in the scoring department upon his arrival to campus.

To his credit, he did. As a true freshman, Alvano went 9-for-15 on field goal attempts, including a 55-yarder against Purdue in 2023. That kick marks the longest made field goal attempt by a freshman in school history. During that same season, Alvano went a perfect 27-for-27 on extra point attempts as well. He contributed a total of 54 points during the 2023 campaign during Matt Rhule's first season in Lincoln.

The next fall, Alvano dealt with a nagging injury that resulted in the use of his medical redshirt. He played in Nebraska's first three games before missing the final ten. Prior to injury, he seemed to be picking up right where he left off, going 3-for-four on field goal attempts, including 12-for-12 on extra point tries.

Stepping in for Alvano was then-redshirt freshman John Hohl. In the final ten games of 2024, Hohl went 10-for-15 on field goal attempts and 23-for-25 on extra points. He also set a program record. Against Ohio State, Hohl made a 54-yard field goal, tying the school record for the longest field goal made on the road.

The two seemed to be slotted in for a kicking competition prior to this fall, before a special teams coordinator change was made. When Mike Ekeler arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska added sophomore Kyle Cunanan to their ranks. The former Cal Golden Bear proceeded to win the starting job, going 16-for-19 on field goal attempts and a perfect 43-for-43 on extra points.

Alvano's injury, mixed in with Cunanan's success, made this move not exactly a surprise. With Cunanan likely set to return next fall, and Ekeler adding a kicker from the high school ranks in the 2026 recruiting class, competition was going to be had.

Alvano's injury continued to hamper his return to the field this fall, and the improved play from the Huskers' special teams unit meant little opportunity to make a move back into the starting role. After the bowl game, he leaves behind a place kicker room with Cunanan, Hohl, and soon-to-be true freshman Michael Sarikizis.

Both Cunanan and Hohl have extended experience in the starting role, while Sarikizis is a product of Prokick Australia. With the special teams coordinator Alvano originally committed to, Ed Foley, still on the staff in a reduced role, the move was probably decided upon long before the announcement.

He leaves Nebraska with two years of eligibility remaining and a fair share of starting experience of his own. With his name in the record books, Alvano's time at NU was far from a failure. And if things were different with his health, he, by many standards, would likely be entering his senior season in Lincoln with the starting job.

For now, Alvano will have the opportunity to suit up in the scarlet and cream one last time before finding a new program to call home. Nebraska is likely to have a rugged kicking competition over the spring and fall camp periods before Ekeler decides who his starting place kicker will be for 2026.

One thing is clear, the Huskers are not without options. And Alvano's decision is likely in the best interest of his career. As a result, it signals a renewed emphasis on breeding competition, regardless of position group, as Nebraska looks to take the next step as a program next season.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.