Reports: Eagles’ Cam Jurgens Gets Into Training-Camp Tussle with Jalen Carter
By mid-August, NFL training camps get a little salty and a lot feisty. Even with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Nebraska star Cam Jurgens was right in the middle of a dustup at practice on Monday, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer and PHLY, a website that covers Philadelphia sports. It was Day 16 of a grueling training camp.
Jurgens, the Eagles’ Pro Bowl center in his fourth season, got into it with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter is one of the best and most fearsome defensive linemen in the NFL, an heir apparent to the great Aaron Donald. And with an attitude that would bring a smile to the face of former Huskers star Ndamukong Suh.
From Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles writer Jeff Neiburg:
“Carter isn’t one to be trifled with, but center Cam Jurgens didn’t mind poking the bear. They went back and forth, in particular, during one set. Jurgens blocked Carter to the ground, and on the ensuing play, the defensive tackle responded with a paw to the head.
“I think it was an earlier double-team block that stoked Carter. He left holding one of his arms. But he returned and was a bowling ball. He shot into the backfield to touch up [Saquon] Barkley on a ‘backed up’ drill. But that was before Jurgens — and also [offensive lineman Brett] Toth — gave Carter a little extra business.
“We’re at the stage of camp when first-teamers are sick of facing each other. The regular season can’t come soon enough — for many reasons.”
Another report about the scuffle
EJ Smith, of PHLY, wrote of the four-play sequence: “It started with Eagles center Cam Jurgens tossing an off-balance Carter forward on a pass play that ended in Carter jawing back at Jurgens with [defensive tackle] Moro Ojomo playing peacemaker.
“The following play, Carter unleashed a powerful club move on Jurgens, hitting him right in the side of the helmet with force on a pass rush. And before the next play, Carter kicked the [already] spotted ball away from Jurgens before the 25-year-old could get set up in his stance.
“There was potential for the tension to rise even further a couple players later, when Brett Toth knocked Carter over on a scramble drill. Carter and Toth came together after the play, but without any apparent hard feelings. Things defused from there.”
Boys will be boys in NFL training camp, right?
This summer in Philadelphia has been brutally hot and humid. Linemen are pounding on each other most days. Tensions rise and tempers flare. Such skirmishes are business as normal in the rough-and-tumble world of the NFL.
Also from EJ Smith: “Carter is so good at doing that dirty-ish stuff and somehow not getting flagged for it. But Jalen, maybe take it easy on Jurgens next time. I know what these two guys need: To hit someone… in a different jersey.”
