Riley Van Poppel Discusses Chasing the Nebraska Sack Record, Learning from Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher
With Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher gone, Nebraska's defensive line is entering a new era, and Riley Van Poppel is expected to be a central figure in that shift. The rising redshirt sophomore spoke with the media this week about his offseason transformation, the wisdom passed down from former teammates, and why he believes the Huskers’ D-line is ready to surprise in 2025.
Despite appearing in 16 games over the past two seasons, Van Poppel enters 2025 somewhat under the radar. While fans have seen flashes of his potential in a rotational role, the former four-star recruit now finds himself in a position of real responsibility. With Nebraska’s defensive front undergoing a transition, Van Poppel is a name the Huskers will be counting on this fall.
To recap his college journey so far, as a true freshman in 2023, Van Poppel played in 11 games and recorded five tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and a half sack. Though his snap count was limited, he consistently showed glimpses of upside. He redshirted in 2024, appearing in four regular-season games plus the Pinstripe Bowl, where he added three tackles and another tackle for loss to his resume.
While the stat sheet isn’t eye-popping yet, Van Poppel’s physical tools, growth in practice reps, and ability to make timely plays have steadily earned trust within the program. Now, with current NFL players Robinson and Hutmacher gone, Van Poppel is expected to take on a starting role and bring both production and leadership to a young defensive line.
Now that the stage is set, here’s what Van Poppel had to say as Nebraska enters its second week of fall camp ahead of the 2025 season.
Right off the bat, Van Poppel was asked about the value of practicing against one of the Big Ten’s most veteran offensive lines. He responded, “It’s helping me get to where I want to be as a player,” showing a mature and process-driven mindset. He went on to explain that both position groups have embraced a shared motto: “Iron sharpens iron.”
Van Poppel also noted the collaborative effort between the two sides of the ball, sharing that he and offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky often meet after practice to break down what they’re seeing from each other pre- and post-snap.
The conversation then shifted toward Van Poppel’s anticipated expanded role in 2025. When asked about sophomore defensive lineman Keona Davis, another young talent expected to step up this fall, Van Poppel spoke about his role in mentoring Davis and growing alongside him.
“I tell him all the time, that’s someone we’re counting on,” Van Poppel said. He explained that much of what he’s now passing along to Davis stems from lessons he learned during his first two years from veterans like Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher. “He’s a physical freak; he’s just go, go, go,” Van Poppel added with a grin.
After discussing topics like new defensive line coach Terry Bradden’s philosophy and the elevated expectations for the unit as a whole, Van Poppel offered insight into the group's mindset heading into 2025.
“On our wall, we have the career sack leaders here at Nebraska; those are our numbers to beat,” Van Poppel said.
Whether or not he climbs that leaderboard remains to be seen, but based on his mindset, growth, and increasing confidence, Nebraska might just have another dangerous presence in the trenches this fall.
Van Poppel’s media availability offered a glimpse into both his personal development and the defensive line’s collective vision. While experience may not be the strength of this group on paper, the foundation being built, from NFL-caliber mentorship to the leadership of coach Bradden, suggests real progress is being made.
If players like Van Poppel and Davis take the next step, consistency and disruption up front may no longer be hopeful projections, but week-to-week expectations. If that's the case, it will be yet another year of solid defensive line play under Matt Rhule's tutelage, and from all observations to this point in fall camp, Nebraska has all the talent to do just that.
You can watch Van Poppel's full media appearance below.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.