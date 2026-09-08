'That Was an Eye-Opening Experience for Us': Rob Aurich on Correcting Nebraska's Defense After First Play

It was the worst sort of start to the Rob Aurich era of Nebraska's defense.

The Huskers surrendered a 68-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage in 2026. However, the remaining action in NU's Week 1 matchup with Ohio showed that the Big Red can take a step forward defensively this fall.



The only caveat is consistency. As Aurich and the Blackshirts look to correct their mistakes in practice this week before proving it on the field Saturday, the defensive coordinator met with the media Tuesday to give the latest on his unit ahead of NU's matchup with Bowling Green.

Nick Poulos passes against Nebraska linebacker Dexter Foster during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Red's first defensive series under Aurich's command resulted in a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took just 1:11 off the clock. Just like that, NU found itself down 7-0 to a MAC program it had paid to participate in the game.

“We had a coverage bust on the first play; a communication issue in the back half that we fixed after that snap,” Aurich said. “But, you know, we allowed a third of their yards, almost, on a single play on the first play of the game. That was an eye-opening experience for us.”

“It was a great opportunity to see how we would respond,” he continued. “One thing that I was pleased with is that the guys came to the sideline and settled back into what we do. But that was an unexpected event. So, a change-of-state moment, and we had an opportunity to respond.”

An Ohio Bobcats wide receiver is tackled by Jamir Conn during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under a new coordinator and scheme, Nebraska's defense also featured several players making their first starts with the Big Red.

“This is our first time through the battle together,” he said. “A lot of the faces on this defense - we haven’t worked with each other in the past. So, it was cool to see us settle into each other and how we settled into how we corrected the few things that were happening on the field that allowed for some early points and get back to playing our brand of ball.”

Owen Chambliss celebrates after a tackle last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absence of SDSU transfer Owen Chambliss, who was expected to start at linebacker, was a complicating factor. The former First-Team All-Mountain West selection didn't play Saturday, and the coaching staff is still unsure whether he'll be available in Week 2.

Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers stepped in for Chambliss after spending all of fall camp taking starting snaps inside. While Shavers is a proven player in his own right, Aurich said he doesn't offer the same level of communication Chambliss does.

“Shavers moved from Mike to Will in the absence of Chambliss last week,” Aurich said. “We knew for a while that that might be on the table, so we had him prepped. Owen is an elite field communicator, so anytime he’s not on the field, it’s not that level.”

“But I thought Vincent stepped in and did an admirable job,” he continued. “I was pleased with the way he responded, because he was repping Mike and Sam all camp, and then about a week before the game, we kind of knew that he was going to have to be ready to go.”

Linebackers Willis McGahee and Dawson Merritt tackle QB Jake Weir during Nebraska's 2025 game against Houston Christian | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Another linebacker who stepped into that role was sophomore Dawson Merritt, who played 23 snaps for the Huskers in Week 1.

“I think Merritt played really good ball,” Aurich said. “Dawson has a chance to be a heck of a player. He’ll continue to get more reps… I was pleased with how he operated in coverage; covered a lot of ground. And then when he had opportunities to make open-field tackles, he succeeded.”

At all levels of the defense, Aurich does want to see one thing in particular.



“I think we’ve got to play faster,” he said. “That’s not to the level that we want to play at. I think we can play off our keys much quicker. I think we’ve got to play with a little more fearlessness and roll. The guys have plenty of talent to do that. We’ve got to get it done; we’ve got to work on it this week.”

Jamir Conn | Nebraska Athletics

A guy who plays with the level of fearlessness Aurich requires is senior safety Jamir Conn. Though the Southern Illinois transfer had starting experience at the FCS level, his first start at Nebraska came against the Bobcats in Week 1.

While Conn impressed in his starting debut, Aurich wasn't ready to provide clarity at other positions in the secondary. “I’m not going to get into who’s above who, or who’s not. That’s not the time for it.”

“But you look at that secondary - a kid I was really pleased with was Jamir Conn,” he continued. “A kid who’s making his first start at safety for us stepped in, and the moment wasn't too big for him. He was ready to play.”

Nick Poulos waits for the snap against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Conn was ready to step up to the plate, so too was Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos, who carried the ball 10 times for 70 yards and one score.

“Over half of their rushing yards came from the QB," Aurich said "… Can’t allow the quarterback to scramble out for 70 yards… We’ve got to get that corrected. And that’s not a talent issue. That’s making sure, fundamentally, we know what we’re doing correctly.”

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