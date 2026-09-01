Nebraska DC Rob Aurich Urges His Players to Go to Their 'Dark Place' Against Ohio

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich is ready to play.

In fact, he's confident his unit is ready to do the same. As the Huskers prepare for Ohio, however, Aurich has challenged his players to bring a certain characteristic with them when they take the field.

“Urgency to perform,” Aurich said Tuesday while explaining what he wants to see. “I think they’re excited to show their level of readiness to play… When we step onto the game field here, there’s a level of intensity that you have to go to as a defensive player in order to play at your best… It’s a dark place, defensively, and we want to see our guys live in that zone.”

I'll admit, that comment gave me chills. Whether you're a believer in Aurich or not, there's no denying he brings a mentality that's hard not to get excited about. Now, he's hoping his unit adopts that mentality as early as Week 1.

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

For those who do, they'll earn a Blackshirt. In fact, Aurich said the Huskers intend to issue them Tuesday afternoon. However, choosing which players are worthy of wearing one was something his staff struggled with.

“I think it's one of the best traditions in college football,” he said. “It’s a beautiful experience to put those jerseys on people’s backs. It’s something that we don’t carry lightly. It’s a heated conversation in the staff room on who’s earned it up to this point.”

Though Aurich is still unsure how many players will earn a Blackshirt this fall, he said he's open to defenders who don't receive one right away playing their way into one later in the year.

Owen Stoudmire | Nebraska Athletics

While Aurich didn't come outright and say it, Boston College interior defensive line transfer Owen Stoudmire is a player who will almost certainly be included from day one. The consistency of the 6-foot-1, 300-pound fifth-year senior has stuck out to Aurich so far.

“Competitive kid,” Aurich said. “Performs every day. Consistently good, not occasionally great, is the best thing that I could say about Owen. He’s the same guy every day. Extremely competitive with himself. Plays with great leverage; has strong hands. He’s a guy that I’ve been very, very pleased with how he’s performed.”

Nebraska defensive back Rex Guthrie closes in on USC running back King Miller. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Another player in that Blackshirt-worthy mix is junior defensive back Rex Guthrie, who sat out the entire spring while recovering from injury.

Aurich said the young defender, who started eight games for the Big Red a season ago, has been a welcome surprise for NU's secondary.

“Rex is playing above my expectations for coming back from that injury,” he said. “No signs of lingering pain with that shoulder have shown up. He missed spring, so it kind of took him a couple practices to get into the rhythm of that new position… but he’s a smart kid. He’s a competitor. I’ve been really, really pleased with him.”

We learned some things but were also left hanging for a few answers with Monday's release of the season's first #Huskers depth chart.https://t.co/yZiP93rrRX — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) September 1, 2026

Guthrie was listed as a co-starter on NU's depth chart ahead of Week 1. Also still up for grabs in the secondary is the cornerback spot opposite Andrew Marshall, an ll-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection last year.

Aurich said the Big Red will find a way to get its best 11 defenders on the field regardless of who takes the first snap.

“It’s a little bit about the flow of the game,” Aurich said. “The flow of the game and what we’re able to allocate to each player. I don’t know if we necessarily have a plan for reps for some of those two-deep positions, but it’s going to be a great opportunity to see where they are at.”

After three seasons at FIU, Victor Evans III is now at Nebraska. | @v.evansiii/Instagram

For a player like FIU transfer Victor Evans III, Aurich is asking the senior cornerback to continue doing what he put on film before arriving in Lincoln.



Aurich knows he doesn't need to put training wheels on the transfer despite his move up from the Group of Five, where he played in 28 collegiate games with eight starts.

“He’s an experienced football player,” Aurich said. “Vic has played a lot of college football; he’s played in a lot of big games. I don’t think the moment has ever been too big for him in camp… Whenever we put him out there, it’s never been like we have to protect him; let him go.”

Rob Aurich during his time at San Diego State. | San Diego State Athletics

Aurich, like Evans III and five other transfers on Nebraska's starting defense, will experience his first game inside Memorial Stadium with the Big Red.

For the defensive coordinator, though, while the stadium carries an allure of its own, his focus is on making sure his players are ready to go.

“I’m just excited to coach ball and play,” he said. “My family will be there; I’m excited to coach well for them. Excited to have the guys prepped for our fans. I’m excited, but it’s football. I’m excited to play football.”

Nick Poulos is taking over at quarterback for Ohio his season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, when asked about the team Nebraska will welcome to Lincoln on Saturday, Aurich gave the program credit for its recent success while highlighting the challenge Ohio's new-look offense presents.

“Good program,” Aurich said. “Nine wins or more the last four seasons. They’re replacing a dynamic quarterback from last year. The kid they’ve awarded captain to (Nick Poulos), he’s done a great job… I see why they named him captain. You look at him in the fourth quarter, he’s not sliding. He’s going to be a competitive kid. They’re going to be ready to play.”

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