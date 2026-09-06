How Every Nebraska Defender Who Saw the Field Against Ohio Graded Out on PFF



Nebraska's defense ultimately stiffened up, but the unit was far from perfect in Rob Aurich's first game.

In total, 34 Huskers saw the field on defense during the season opener Saturday against Ohio. Across 65 plays, NU surrendered 303 yards.

Here are the final snap counts and grades for every Nebraska defender in the Huskers' 49-21 win over the Bobcats, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the grades on offense.)

Cameron Lenhardt warms up before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall A. Jones 5th 52 60.9 50.9 64.2 57.3 62.2 O. Stoudmire 6th 32 48.2 22.2 55.5 -- 49.0 R. Van Poppel 4th 30 72.4 71.9 61.1 -- 70.7 J. Whittington 3rd 26 57.7 71.9 66.8 59.3 54.8 W. Nwaneri 3rd 24 66.2 73.0 56.6 -- 53.5 C. Lenhardt 4th 23 57.5 24.9 55.5 45.8 44.9 K. Pietrzak 2nd 17 60.4 -- 61.8 -- 62.6 J. Jones 2nd 15 60.0 -- 52.8 60.0 53.8 D. Hoffken 3rd 11 55.9 70.2 65.3 -- 59.5 T. Terry 2nd 10 65.0 -- 56.9 -- 64.3 J. Ochoa 3rd 9 66.2 73.0 65.5 -- 71.3 M. Markway 4th 6 63.2 -- 58.0 -- 64.7 S. Lefotu 4th 5 60.0 -- 58.3 -- 47.9 M. Simpson 2nd 2 -- -- -- -- -- L. Davidson 3rd 2 -- -- -- -- -- M. Goldman 4th 2 -- -- -- --- -- W. McGahee 3rd 1 -- -- -- -- -- Dylan Parrott 5th 1 -- -- -- -- --

NU's defensive line rotation was 18 players deep in Week 1, with snap counts ranging from 52 to one. By and large, the Huskers were able to limit Ohio's success on the ground regardless of who was on the field. Outside of the quarterback run game, in which the Bobcats carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards, Ohio running backs accounted for only 55 yards on 18 rushing attempts.

In pass rush, the Huskers were credited with 17 pressures, according to PFF, with a dozen coming from the four-down front. However, NU was able to record just two sacks. While Bobcat quarterbacks proved capable of extending plays, Nebraska will need to improve quickly at limiting scramble yardage this fall.

On a day when the on-field temperature climbed north of 130 degrees, the Big Red's performance didn't raise many alarms. Sure, they'll need to improve as the season goes on, but in the first game under a new-look defensive scheme, the defensive front looked capable of taking a step in the right direction in 2026.

Williams Nwaneri's facemask penalty was one of the Huskers' costly miscues during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall D. Foster 3rd 52 57.6 29.4 59.4 48.4 50.4 V. Shavers 3rd 50 73.4 80.9 80.6 66.7 76.7 D. Merritt 2nd 23 72.1 79.1 59.2 65.1 70.7 P. Mooberry 2nd 3 64.5 73.2 -- -- 66.1 D. Wacker 3rd 3 70.4 76.0 -- -- 74.2

Only five Husker linebackers recorded snaps Saturday. Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster led the way with 52 plays, followed by Vincent Shavers with 50. Notably, SDSU transfer Owen Chambliss did not play. The single-digit earner is expected to be a key player on the Big Red's defense this fall and should return next week.

Sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt played surprisingly well in his return from injury. The Stilwell, Kansas, native played in eight games as a true freshman while earning the first two starts of his career. He appeared to pick up where he left off in 2025.

The aforementioned Shavers saw his responsibilities grow in Week 1. Chambliss is expected to be the Huskers' Green Dot representative this fall, but with him sidelined, Shavers took over the role. He recorded the highest overall grade of any Nebraska defender against the Bobcats, earning a 76.7.

Nebraska defensive back Jamir Conn chases Ohio receiver Dom Dorwart during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall D. Jones 3rd 64 63.5 62.5 68.7 74.0 74.3 A. Marshall 4th 64 66.1 76.2 -- 74.2 74.5 J. Conn 4th 59 68.2 85.6 -- 66.1 67.7 D. McDougle 5th 44 66.3 81.0 -- 64.6 66.1 V. Evans 4th 33 60.5 -- -- 74.7 74.8 J. Charles 4th 28 65.4 78.5 58.3 48.2 50.3 R. Guthrie 3rd 24 51.7 82.4 -- 46.7 45.3 D. Odem 1st 12 60.0 -- -- 64.0 54.5 J. Shiggs 3rd 3 60.0 -- -- -- 60.0 M. Buford 3rd 3 60.0 -- -- -- 60.4 J. Rhett 4th 3 60.0 75.3 -- -- 61.2

NU limited Ohio's starting quarterback, Nick Poulos, to 164 passing yards, but 68 of those came on the very first play from scrimmage. After that, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound dual-threat signal-caller threw for just 96 yards over the remaining 59 minutes, completing 43% of his passes.

Cornerback Victor Evans III received the top overall grade on the entire defense while taking part in about half the available snaps. His pass breakups on two consecutive plays in the fourth quarter resulted in a three-and-out that got the Huskers' offense quickly back onto the field against a tiring Ohio defense.



Returning Husker starters Donovan Jones and Andrew Marshall each played all but one defensive snap. The duo looked as if they had picked up where they left off a season ago, allowing just two receptions on 13 combined targets. Jones was responsible for allowing both receptions, but they totaled minus-3 yards. Marshall recorded one pass breakup, while Jones added two more.

Rex Guthrie was credited with the first interception of his career, setting up a Husker offensive drive that started at Ohio's 17-yard line. NU punched it in, bringing the score to 49-21 with under two minutes remaining. Overall, the unit's performance was strong. In Addison Williams' second year on Matt Rhule's staff, his secondary looked ready to carry the momentum the generated a season ago in 2026.

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