Skip to main content
All Huskers

How Every Nebraska Defender Who Saw the Field Against Ohio Graded Out on PFF

In Rob Aurich's first game as defensive coordinator, the Huskers showed they still have some things to iron out.
Trevor Tarr|
Nebraska safety Rex Guthrie tackles Ohio tight end AJ Miller during the fourth quarter.
Nebraska safety Rex Guthrie tackles Ohio tight end AJ Miller during the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Nebraska CornhuskersOhio Bobcats


Nebraska's defense ultimately stiffened up, but the unit was far from perfect in Rob Aurich's first game.

In total, 34 Huskers saw the field on defense during the season opener Saturday against Ohio. Across 65 plays, NU surrendered 303 yards.

Here are the final snap counts and grades for every Nebraska defender in the Huskers' 49-21 win over the Bobcats, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the grades on offense.)

Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt warms up before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

A. Jones

5th

52

60.9

50.9

64.2

57.3

62.2

O. Stoudmire

6th

32

48.2

22.2

55.5

--

49.0

R. Van Poppel

4th

30

72.4

71.9

61.1

--

70.7

J. Whittington

3rd

26

57.7

71.9

66.8

59.3

54.8

W. Nwaneri

3rd

24

66.2

73.0

56.6

--

53.5

C. Lenhardt

4th

23

57.5

24.9

55.5

45.8

44.9

K. Pietrzak

2nd

17

60.4

--

61.8

--

62.6

J. Jones

2nd

15

60.0

--

52.8

60.0

53.8

D. Hoffken

3rd

11

55.9

70.2

65.3

--

59.5

T. Terry

2nd

10

65.0

--

56.9

--

64.3

J. Ochoa

3rd

9

66.2

73.0

65.5

--

71.3

M. Markway

4th

6

63.2

--

58.0

--

64.7

S. Lefotu

4th

5

60.0

--

58.3

--

47.9

M. Simpson

2nd

2

--

--

--

--

--

L. Davidson

3rd

2

--

--

--

--

--

M. Goldman

4th

2

--

--

--

---

--

W. McGahee

3rd

1

--

--

--

--

--

Dylan Parrott

5th

1

--

--

--

--

--

NU's defensive line rotation was 18 players deep in Week 1, with snap counts ranging from 52 to one. By and large, the Huskers were able to limit Ohio's success on the ground regardless of who was on the field. Outside of the quarterback run game, in which the Bobcats carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards, Ohio running backs accounted for only 55 yards on 18 rushing attempts.

In pass rush, the Huskers were credited with 17 pressures, according to PFF, with a dozen coming from the four-down front. However, NU was able to record just two sacks. While Bobcat quarterbacks proved capable of extending plays, Nebraska will need to improve quickly at limiting scramble yardage this fall.

On a day when the on-field temperature climbed north of 130 degrees, the Big Red's performance didn't raise many alarms. Sure, they'll need to improve as the season goes on, but in the first game under a new-look defensive scheme, the defensive front looked capable of taking a step in the right direction in 2026.

Williams Nwaneri facemask penalty vs Nick Poulos
Williams Nwaneri's facemask penalty was one of the Huskers' costly miscues during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

D. Foster

3rd

52

57.6

29.4

59.4

48.4

50.4

V. Shavers

3rd

50

73.4

80.9

80.6

66.7

76.7

D. Merritt

2nd

23

72.1

79.1

59.2

65.1

70.7

P. Mooberry

2nd

3

64.5

73.2

--

--

66.1

D. Wacker

3rd

3

70.4

76.0

--

--

74.2

Only five Husker linebackers recorded snaps Saturday. Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster led the way with 52 plays, followed by Vincent Shavers with 50. Notably, SDSU transfer Owen Chambliss did not play. The single-digit earner is expected to be a key player on the Big Red's defense this fall and should return next week.

Sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt played surprisingly well in his return from injury. The Stilwell, Kansas, native played in eight games as a true freshman while earning the first two starts of his career. He appeared to pick up where he left off in 2025.

The aforementioned Shavers saw his responsibilities grow in Week 1. Chambliss is expected to be the Huskers' Green Dot representative this fall, but with him sidelined, Shavers took over the role. He recorded the highest overall grade of any Nebraska defender against the Bobcats, earning a 76.7.

Victor Evans III and Jamir Conn work to bring down an Ohio wide receiver.
Nebraska defensive back Jamir Conn chases Ohio receiver Dom Dorwart during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

D. Jones

3rd

64

63.5

62.5

68.7

74.0

74.3

A. Marshall

4th

64

66.1

76.2

--

74.2

74.5

J. Conn

4th

59

68.2

85.6

--

66.1

67.7

D. McDougle

5th

44

66.3

81.0

--

64.6

66.1

V. Evans

4th

33

60.5

--

--

74.7

74.8

J. Charles

4th

28

65.4

78.5

58.3

48.2

50.3

R. Guthrie

3rd

24

51.7

82.4

--

46.7

45.3

D. Odem

1st

12

60.0

--

--

64.0

54.5

J. Shiggs

3rd

3

60.0

--

--

--

60.0

M. Buford

3rd

3

60.0

--

--

--

60.4

J. Rhett

4th

3

60.0

75.3

--

--

61.2

NU limited Ohio's starting quarterback, Nick Poulos, to 164 passing yards, but 68 of those came on the very first play from scrimmage. After that, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound dual-threat signal-caller threw for just 96 yards over the remaining 59 minutes, completing 43% of his passes.

Cornerback Victor Evans III received the top overall grade on the entire defense while taking part in about half the available snaps. His pass breakups on two consecutive plays in the fourth quarter resulted in a three-and-out that got the Huskers' offense quickly back onto the field against a tiring Ohio defense.

Returning Husker starters Donovan Jones and Andrew Marshall each played all but one defensive snap. The duo looked as if they had picked up where they left off a season ago, allowing just two receptions on 13 combined targets. Jones was responsible for allowing both receptions, but they totaled minus-3 yards. Marshall recorded one pass breakup, while Jones added two more.

Rex Guthrie was credited with the first interception of his career, setting up a Husker offensive drive that started at Ohio's 17-yard line. NU punched it in, bringing the score to 49-21 with under two minutes remaining. Overall, the unit's performance was strong. In Addison Williams' second year on Matt Rhule's staff, his secondary looked ready to carry the momentum the generated a season ago in 2026.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

Home/Football