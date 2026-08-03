The Nebraska Cornhuskers' new defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich, comes to Lincoln needing to back the Blackshirts. Aurich, the DC at Idaho from 2022-23 and at San Diego State in 2025, has had some pretty impressive games in his past. Aurich isn't guaranteed to come in and immediately make Nebraska's defense amazing, but his track record shows he could very well be the missing piece for the Husker defense. Aurich will certainly have more to work with in Lincoln, after all.

Rob Aurich Did Great Things In Idaho

Before heading to SDSU, Aurich was the DC at Idaho for two seasons from 2022-23. In 2022, Idaho held Washington State to only 24 points in a 24-17 loss. The next week, the Vandals would only allow 35 points to the Indiana Hoosiers. Aurich and the Vandals struggled defensively in many other games in an eventual 8-5 season, but Aurich showed some promise. In 2023, Idaho improved defensively, ranking 26th in points allowed per game in the FCS. The Vandals would somehow destroy the Nevada Wolfpack 33-6, a game that really showed Aurich's ability to shut down an offense, as the FBS team scored zero points in the second half. The next week, Idaho's defense again showed out in a 31-17 loss at the California Golden Bears, who needed a second-half rally to take down Idaho.

In Idaho, Aurich showed the ability to do very well against FBS opponents. Despite some struggles against other FCS opponents in both seasons, it is very interesting to see how well the Vandals' defense performed against FBS opponents. This led to Aurich's hire as the defensive line coach at SDSU. In 2024, the Aztecs finished 3-9, with some terrible defensive performances, but the defensive line recorded 32 sacks, the third-most in the Mountain West. It was when Aurich was promoted to defensive coordinator that Aurich and the Aztecs broke out, though.

Aurich Completely Turned San Diego State Around

As the new DC at SDSU, Aurich and the Aztecs quickly impressed with a 42-0 win over Stony Brook while allowing just 95 yards. Unfortunately for the Aztecs, Washington State destroyed Aurich in a 36-13 win, with SDSU giving up almost 400 yards. However, the Aztecs turned things around quickly as they stunned the 3-0 Cal Bears with a 34-0 blowout win, with impressive performances from multiple players, including a new Husker linebacker Owen Chambliss. The very next week, the Aztecs would defeat the Northern Illinois Huskies 6-3, another defensive gem from Aurich. Aurich would have two ugly defensive games with a 38-6 loss at Hawaii and a 49-47 loss against the Northern Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl in 2025.

However, Aurich still had great games against the Nevada Wolfpack (44-10 win), the Boise State Broncos (17-7 win), and, in his third shutout of the season, Fresno State (23-0 win). This means that against Stony Brook, Cal, NIU, Nevada, Boise State, and Fresno State, Aurich's defense allowed just 20 points combined. With those great numbers, it's no surprise the Aztecs allowed only 15.4 points per game, which ranked 6th in the nation. Aurich was great in his one season at SDSU and helped turn a 3-9 team into a 9-4 good team.

Aurich Will Have MUCH More To Work With In Nebraska

Aurich will have way more talent to work with in Nebraska. Interestingly, Aurich will bring over two defensive starters from SDSU, LB Chambliss and safety Dwayne McDougle III, both of whom were stars last season. Not to mention, Nebraska's best cornerback, Andrew Marshall, was also under Aurich at Idaho in 2023. This is good considering that three of Nebraska's 11 defensive starters are familiar with Aurich and his 4-2-5 defense. The defensive starters are definitely undetermined at the moment, but at every position, Aurich has plenty of talent. Aurich and Nebraska need to address multiple issues defensively in 2026 while also staying elite in the secondary.

Nebraska must stop the run after being steamrolled in 2025 with its 3-3-5 defense, which will no doubt be a big emphasis for Aurich and the Huskers. Nebraska will also need to get more sacks, with only 22 in 2025, which was among the worst in the Big Ten. Lastly, Nebraska needs to miss fewer tackles, which was a problem for the linebackers and secondary last season. Aurich is definitely facing a tall task with the issues the Huskers had in 2025, but turning around the Aztecs' defense was even taller, and he did it very well.

Nebraska is, at the moment, a very underrated team in terms of talent. It is up to the coaching staff to do something great with it, and Aurich can be a huge part of that. The Husker defense struggled in 2025, but they come into 2026 with a ton of talent and a potential defensive genius in Aurich. Aurich could be a huge key in turning Nebraska back into what it can be and what it used to be.

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