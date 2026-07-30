'We Have to Take a Step This Year': Matt Rhule Knows Nebraska Must Improve in 2026

Matt Rhule knows what's expected in 2026.



After he led Nebraska to a 19-19 overall record through his first three seasons, the Huskers will look to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Helping him achieve that will be one of the Big Ten's most experienced rosters heading into 2026, headlined by three players who represented the program at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday: Luke Lindenmeyer, Justin Evans, and Andrew Marshall.

With progress expected to be made, here are the biggest takeaways from what Rhule said during his time at the mic in Chicago.

Raising The Bar

Rhule inherited a program that went 19-37 under the previous coaching staff and hadn't reached a bowl game since 2016. Three years later, Nebraska has returned to bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons and, at the very least, has found a way to become a .500 team.



Rhule believes that isn't enough.

"We understand we have to take a step this year," he said. "We're excited about that. I hope you can hear in my voice that I believe we will because of the young men in our program and the work they've done."

Matt Rhule reacts to a non-call on a play against Iowa last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improving In November

Rhule-led Husker teams are 2-10 in November through his first three years. He suggested Thursday that improving the Huskers' record late in the season will come down to players making plays.

"We'll win in November with our guys up front," he said. "We'll win with a great offensive line. We'll win with quarterbacks who make plays, receivers that go get that ball. We'll win with Jacory Barney returning a punt for a touchdown."



For Rhule, it seems to be more about execution than anything else.



"I don't necessarily think it's [doing] something different," he continued. "It's just doing what we do better than we've done it before."

Dylan Raiola throws a pass during Oregon's spring game in April. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Addressing Dylan Raiola's Departure

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was the departure of 22-game starting quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Husker legacy was Nebraska's first-ever five-star quarterback recruit.

However, when Raiola decided to enter his name into the portal over the offseason, Rhule suggested it didn't come as a surprise.



"Things happened in the portal," he said. "Nothing surprises me. I just embrace it."

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU responded by adding Daniel Kaelin and Anthony Colandrea over the offseason, giving the Huskers three quarterbacks with Power Four experience. In Rhule's eyes, the room might be deeper now than it was a season ago.

Rhule called Nebraska native Daniel Kaelin "a true Husker," described returning signal-caller TJ Lateef as an "unbelievable quarterback," and said UNLV and Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea "has it."

"I think any of those three guys can start at quarterback for us and can win," Rhule said. "So, I'm really excited about that room".

First-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich at a spring practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What Made Rob Aurich the Right Fit as Defensive Coordinator

NU turned to former San Diego State defensive coordinator Rob Aurich this offseason after moving on from John Butler. The head coach described the thought process in hiring Aurich.

"As we recruited, we kind of looked like a four-down (lineman) team," Rhule said. "So, I was looking for a guy that did that. I looked at the stats. What he did at Idaho and at San Diego State was great, but what really stood out was the tape."

"The way they ran to the ball, the way that they struck, it's everything that I want and believe in," he continued. "Watching him this spring, [I'm] really excited about being one of the best defenses again."

Dana Holgorsen before kickoff against Cincinnati last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

How Rhule Describes Dana Holgorsen's Scheme Entering 2026

Nebraska's offense finished ninth in the Big Ten in total offense in 2025, averaging 370.5 yards per game in Dana Holgorsen's first full year of calling plays.

Entering 2026, however, Rhule believes the unit is capable of making a jump. Despite replacing more than half of last year's starters, he expects physicality and explosiveness to become the norm.

"I think Dana has really embraced the need to be physical in the Big Ten," Rhule said. "We're going to run the football, but we have great wideouts. Dana loves to throw it, too. So, whether he calls a run or a pass, he expects it to work. I think you're going to see what he can do this year."

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson lines up for a play against Wisconsin. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

How the Trenches Have Grown

The Huskers' struggles in the trenches have held the program back in recent years. Offensively, Nebraska surrendered 33 sacks in 2025. Defensively, the Huskers ranked No. 100 nationally in rushing yards allowed per game.

However, Rhule and company have worked to address those issues over the offseason, bringing in several transfer portal and high school additions along both lines.

"This is the best we've had in those areas," he said. "On the defensive line, two years ago we were great. We had Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher; we had great players. But depth-wise, on the defensive line, we have a bunch of guys that we feel have developed."

"Offensively, you know how it goes — some of those kids you recruit, two, three years later, they're ready to play," he said. "This will be a big, stout, physical offensive line that can both pass protect and run block."

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson and coach Matt Rhule confer during the Michigan game last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Challenge of the 2026 Schedule

In 2025, Nebraska did not face a single team that reached the College Football Playoff. In 2026, the Huskers are set to face three programs that qualified a season ago.

With ESPN's FPI ranking NU's schedule as the 21st-most difficult in the country, Rhule knows his team will have to be at its best when playing those games. Even so, he isn't shying away from the challenge, and he doesn't expect his players to, either.

"It's the same schedule I used to recruit this team," Rhule said. "I used that schedule to get kids to want to come here, because I want kids who want to play the best. Great opponents should bring out your best, and we have great opponents, so it's our job to be as good."

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