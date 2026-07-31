'Very Intentional': Cornerback Andrew Marshall Describes Nebraska's Offseason

Nothing about Nebraska's offseason was done without a purpose.

That was made clear by senior defensive back Andrew Marshall, who transferred from Idaho a season ago before earning All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition in his first year with the Huskers.

As one of the Big Red's veteran leaders entering 2026, Marshall believes the work put in throughout the offseason will translate when the season begins. In his eyes, everything was done with intent.

Here's everything the 13-game starter had to say at the mic Thursday afternoon at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Doing Things with Purpose

For Marshall, doing things with purpose was nothing new. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Idaho, where he made 14 starts before making the jump to the Big Ten.

In Lincoln, Marshall quickly established himself as one of NU's most impactful defenders in 2025. Now entering his second season with the Huskers, he's beginning to see that same mentality spread throughout the rest of the team.

“This has been a very intentional offseason for us,” Marshall said. “The whole offseason, we put our heads down and just came to work. You’ll see the fruition of that during the season. We’ve practiced, we’ve trained, we’ve lifted, we’ve eaten, we’ve recovered with intent, and you’ll definitely see that by the way we attack during the season.”

Cincinnati's Joe Royer catches a pass before being tackled by Nebraska's Andrew Marshall last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Believing in the Personnel

Despite all the criticism Nebraska's defense faced last fall, the Huskers finished in the nation's top 30 in total defense. Even so, Marshall knows where his team needs to improve.

The Big Red attacked the transfer portal to address its defensive front. Entering 2026, Marshall believes the Huskers have the personnel needed to take another step.

“We’ve got guys, I can tell you that,” he said. “We’ve got guys that are going to go and get after it. You’re going to see that, definitely. I’m excited for it. I’m ready to play, I’m ready to go against the run, I’m ready for everything, because I know how hard my guys have worked this offseason and I know the training and the effort we put in; it’s all going to come together.”

Iowa running back Nathan McNeil tries to get past Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU's Change in Mindset

Under former defensive coordinator John Butler, the Huskers ranked third nationally in pass defense. Against the run, however, they finished No. 100. In simple terms, it wasn't good enough.

Stopping the run requires more than just a scheme. Toughness and physicality are two areas Marshall believes the Huskers have emphasized since fans last saw them on New Year's Eve.

“That’s a mindset,” Marshall said. “In the offseason, you’re not really hitting, so toughness comes in the workouts. Are you attacking the workouts, or is the workout attacking you? That’s been where the toughness part has grown for us. We’ve definitely had a flip in our mindset in how well we attack the workouts and the toughness that we bring.”

Rob Aurich during the Huskers' second practice of spring 2026. | @HuskerFootball on X

Describing Aurich's Defense

Outside of San Diego State transfers Owen Chambliss and Dwayne McDougle, no player on Nebraska's roster is more familiar with Rob Aurich's defensive scheme than Marshall is.

After spending one season under Aurich at Idaho before reuniting with him in Lincoln, the senior defensive back expects the Huskers to play with an aggressive mentality from start to finish.

“Tenacious,” he said when describing the scheme. “Relentless. Like, we’re coming after you play in and play out. From the first play of the first quarter to the last play of the fourth quarter. We’re going to attack you, and you’re going to feel us, really.”

Rob Aurich during a spring football practice in March of 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

How Marshall Describes His Defensive Coordinator

While the two had an existing relationship, it's different now. Marshall's a grown man entering 2026 and will look to earn a shot at the NFL. Even Aurich has elevated his own stock. Together, the two will look to continue their upward trend.

However, they still share the same characteristics that likely helped them reunite on the biggest stage of their respective careers: both of them love the grind.

“Outside of football, he’s a great dude,” said Marshall. “Speaking of football, he’s a football fanatic. He loves football. He wants to understand football. I’ll be watching film late at night, and I’ll walk past his office, and he’s kicked back, got a hat covering his eyes, and he’s sitting there just watching film. That tells you the type of coach he is.”

Nebraska fans will likely be able to get behind that attitude this fall. And if Aurich's defense, led by Marshall in the secondary, can show that quality on the field, the Huskers will make the jump they're hoping for in 2026.

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