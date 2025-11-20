Rocco Spindler is Looking to Guide Nebraska into Tough Penn State Matchup
LINCOLN — Senior guard Rocco Spindler isn’t backing down from what he calls a “dream game,” and after beating Penn State in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal with Notre Dame, he knows exactly what awaits Nebraska on Saturday night.
Meeting with the media earlier this week ahead of the trip to State College, Spindler didn’t sugarcoat what makes Penn State such a challenge up front. Their defensive line, he said, is the strength of the team, and Nebraska will need its best game to match that intensity.
With that in mind, here’s everything the fifth-year senior had to say ahead of Saturday’s contest.
After Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule described the Nittany Lions' defensive front as "ferocious", Spindler made it clear his unit is ready for the challenge.
"They’re talented guys up front. That's the strength of their defense.”, he said, suggesting the Huskers will need to battle up front by sticking to their game plan and communicating with each other against what could be a raucous crowd.
Spindler’s confidence comes not only from preparation but from experience. He faced Penn State in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal with Notre Dame and knows what it takes to handle a high-pressure, physical front. “We know what they bring,” he said. “It’s going to be a full 60-minute game, and we have to play our assignments, communicate, and finish every rep.”
That mindset extends beyond the Xs and Os. After an extra week off, Spindler says the time helped him recover and refine his preparation. Between rehab and extra film study, the fifth-year senior is feeling more confident than ever, setting the stage for both his personal performance and his leadership on the offensive line.
Back in October, Spindler left the Minnesota game with a broken finger and has been playing with a protective club in recent weeks. Reflecting on the bye week, he said, “It definitely helped a lot. More coaching on my end, but [it] feels good, ready to go.”
Looking ahead to Penn State, Spindler and the offensive line have used the extra time to refine their preparation, aiming to help junior running back Emmett Johnson excel against a tough defensive front.
With the Heisman hype Johnson has received in recent weeks, Spindler says he and the offensive line take pride in helping him earn national recognition.
“We’re proud of Emmett. Hopefully he wins that thing, but day in, day out, we just grab our lunch pails and go to work,” Spindler said.
But he made it clear the offense’s success isn’t just his unit’s doing. There's buy-in from all eleven players on the field that matters. Shouting out the wide receiver room for helping block downfield, Spindler fired them up.
“Excuse my language, but they're blocking their ass off,” he said with a smile. “You can’t really coach that. It’s just guys willing to do it for the guy next to them.”
If there's one player on Nebraska's team that knows what it takes to win against some of the best players in the country, it's Rocco Spindler. Prior to his time in Lincoln, Spindler spent four seasons playing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On his way to helping his team to an appearance in the college football national championship, the left guard faced the Nittany Lions before losing to Ohio State in the sport's biggest game.
Using that experience as a reference point for Saturday's matchup, Spindler is helping his teammates prepare for what's sure to be a game defined in the trenches. Having faced elite competition in the past, Spindler knows the margin for error in games like this is razor-thin.
As a fifth-year senior, Spindler’s leadership extends beyond just his performance on the field. He’s helping set the tone for Nebraska’s offensive line and the entire unit as a whole, ensuring his teammates are ready to meet Penn State’s ferocious front head-on.
Saturday night will test Nebraska’s toughness, cohesion, and preparation, but with veterans like Spindler in the trenches, the Huskers have the kind of experience and leadership that can help them rise to the occasion.
