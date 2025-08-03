Rocco Spindler Says Husker O-Line Can Win Joe Moore Award in 2025
Rocco Spindler isn’t easing into his first fall camp in Lincoln. He’s charging straight ahead with a bold vision for Nebraska’s offensive line.
"I believe we can win the Joe Moore Award (given to college football’s best offensive line)," he said with quiet confidence last week. "And I think we will. We just have to take it day-by-day, come in with the same urgency and consistency to prove we are the best."
That kind of declaration isn’t tossed around lightly, especially not in Lincoln. That’s where fans have spent years hoping for the offensive line to return to its bruising best. Spindler is a Notre Dame transfer with a resume full of big-time football. He has quickly become a tone-setter for the Huskers in both attitude and expectations. His arrival has sparked something that hasn’t been seen in a while, a real belief that the line can be great again.
Rocco Spindler’s Mindset Sparks Change
Spindler’s statement isn’t just some preseason hype. He’s lived this. At Notre Dame, he was part of a line that earned national recognition and was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2023 and were a semifinalist in 2024. He blocked next to future top-10 NFL draft pick Joe Alt and saw firsthand what it takes to build an elite unit. Now, he sees those same ingredients starting to come together in Lincoln.
"We have a lot of talented guys," he said. "We just have to keep sharpening a lot of these edges and this group can be the best offensive line in the country."
That kind of focus has started to spread through the room. Spindler didn’t just bring his technique; he brought a mentality. Since arriving on campus, he’s helped spark a wave of off-field bonding that’s led to more accountability and chemistry when the pads go on.
Whether it’s hanging out, grinding through extra workouts, or just pushing each other to improve, the group has found a rhythm. And when an offensive line starts to move as one, that’s when something special can happen.
Earlier this year, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen surveyed a beat-up offensive line room and had a moment of brutal honesty: "Geez, this ain’t good. But now, heading into fall camp, there’s a noticeable shift in tone. Now I look out there and say there are capable bodies out there who can play," he said.
The Battles That Will Define the Five
The return of key players has been a game-changer. Gunnar Gottula and Teddy Prochazka are both back at full go, and Turner Corcoran is working his way back. With that, health comes with depth, and with depth comes competition. "We are just rotating them every couple of plays,” Holgorsen said, making every rep count and every spot earnable. The intensity has gone up, and it’s bringing out the best in everyone.
There are still plenty of questions about who will start, but they’re the good kind that comes from genuine competition. Gottula and Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett are battling for the left tackle job, while Prochazka and Tyler Knaak are going head-to-head at right tackle. Spindler, meanwhile, isn’t caught up in the lineup decisions.
"Our main focus right now is on believing the basics, our technique, preparation and process every day," he said. "If we do that we have a good chance to win it."
Can the Huskers Finally Break Through?
Something is brewing in Nebraska’s offensive line room, and it’s not just hype. It’s health, it’s hunger, and it’s a belief that hasn’t been felt in years. Spindler’s vision of winning the Joe Moore Award isn’t just about putting Nebraska’s name on a trophy, because it’s about restoring an identity.
If this unit continues on its current path, it might just bulldoze its way back to national recognition. This time, the belief feels real and contagious.
