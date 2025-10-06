Singleton Shines With Career Day, Earns Big Ten, National Recognition
Saturday’s win over Michigan State was a clear reminder of why veteran players are so valuable on a college roster, and it only boosted senior DeShon Singleton’s draft stock for next April. In a game full of ups and downs, Singleton’s play helped Nebraska weather offensive struggles and ultimately secure a win that hung in the balance for much of the afternoon.
Playing 64 snaps, Singleton recorded six tackles (four solo) and two interceptions, delivering momentum-shifting plays that kept Nebraska steady in a game that at times felt anything but in control. Here’s a quick recap of his performance and the key moments that helped the Huskers improve to 4-1 (1-1) on the season, as well as my interpretations on his newest national honor.
After jumping on Michigan State early by forcing a Spartan three-and-out and then marching down the field for a touchdown, it looked as if the Huskers had started the game as well as anyone could have hoped. Moments later, after forcing another punt, Jamir Conn blocked the attempt, and Carter Nelson returned it for a touchdown. Nebraska was up 14-0 with less than eight minutes off the clock, a welcome cushion considering how the rest of the half unfolded offensively.
For the remaining 22 minutes of the first half, the Huskers’ offense sputtered despite the defense repeatedly giving them chances to extend the lead. Singleton’s first interception, coming on a Chiles pass that sailed over his receiver, set Nebraska up at the Spartan 46-yard line. After earning one first down, the Huskers stalled and turned it over on downs.
On the next drive, Michigan State took over at its own 37, but three plays later Singleton struck again, snagging his second interception and giving Nebraska another short field at the MSU 44. Yet again, the Huskers failed to convert the opportunity into points, this time punting after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty backed them up.
On two straight possessions, Singleton not only created turnovers but also handed the offense the ball in plus territory. On both occasions, Nebraska came up empty. Those missed chances kept the game closer than it should have been and left the door open for the Spartans heading into halftime. Still, Singleton’s steady play throughout the afternoon helped the Huskers hang on and finish the job.
With a knack for finding the ball, Singleton once again showed how opportunistic he can be in pass coverage. But a key storyline from last weekend’s game was his increased role in run support near the line of scrimmage. According to Pro Football Focus, Singleton lined up in the box on 21 of his 64 snaps, meaning nearly a third of his plays were coming in a linebacker-type role.
With a Nebraska defense that had struggled to stop the run this season, moving the senior closer to the action paid off. The Huskers held Michigan State’s running backs to just 64 rushing yards on 23 carries (2.8 yards per attempt), nearly cutting in half the 5.2 yards per carry Nebraska had allowed to that point in the season. That adjustment helped pave the way for one of the Blackshirts’ most complete performances of the year.
Though Singleton recorded only six tackles, his presence in the box clearly helped disrupt Michigan State’s run game. For the first time all season, a Nebraska linebacker led the team in tackles, a sign that running backs were being met closer to the line of scrimmage rather than breaking into the secondary.
It’s that versatile role that makes Singleton so valuable to Nebraska and intriguing to NFL scouts. Not only can he line up at multiple positions, but he performs at a high level wherever he’s asked to play. Saturday’s game was a reminder of his all-around impact and, arguably, the first time this fall that Nebraska’s defense rose to the challenge in a meaningful game.
Coming off his career day, Singleton drew praise not only from teammates, coaches, and fans but also from national media. Earlier today, he was named the East-West Shrine Bowl Defensive Player of the Week, further proving his value to NFL scouts. As for the Big Ten Conference, he became the first Husker since JoJo Domann in 2021 to be named the league's Defensive Player of the Week.
His experience gives Nebraska’s staff confidence, and his athleticism continues to create play-making opportunities, something Husker fans have seen throughout his time in Lincoln. Now, midway through his final collegiate season, that recognition is starting to mount.
Nebraska will need more of that from its senior captain if the Blackshirts are to keep trending in the right direction. As a newly recognized national player of the week, Singleton will be counted on to anchor the defense for the rest of the year. If he maintains this level of play, he could parlay it into an NFL opportunity next spring.
For now, he’s focused on taking it one week at a time, but if Saturday was any indication, Husker fans should expect to hear his name called plenty as the remainder of the season unfolds.
