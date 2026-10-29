SMQ: Nebraska’s Coaching Staff Needs to Beat Washington



Two weeks off. Still mad.



Nebraska’s bye week gave the players time to heal and SMQ time to recover from watching two fourth-quarter leads disappear against Indiana and Oregon. Apparently, one of those recoveries is going better than the other.

Bob showed up with red wine. Jay brought optimism. George wasn’t particularly impressed with Washington.



Perfect. Everyone’s healed.

Washington is 4-3, erratic enough to look beatable and dangerous enough to make an upset sting. Both teams had a bye, so Nebraska can’t claim an edge in preparation. But the Huskers do get Halloween night in Lincoln, with a crowd ready to make life miserable for the Huskies.

The problem isn’t whether Nebraska can compete. Indiana and Oregon answered that. It’s whether the coaches can finish what the players start.

The running back room could use a miracle — or at least functioning ankles. Jamal Rule and Mekhi Nelson are hurting, with Isaiah Mozee in the mix. Nebraska can’t simply assume the ground game will fix itself. It does need to remember that running the football is still legal.

That means giving the backs chances, taking manageable gains, and keeping the defense off the field. Move the chains. Work the clock. If something works, make Washington stop it.

Instead, Nebraska has spent two heartbreaking fourth quarters making things harder than they needed to be. And Dana Holgorsen, not the fans, owns the play calls.

Quarterback talk offered another distraction: a rumored $7 million price tag for Anthony Colandria next season. For that much, perhaps he could call plays and block defensive ends too. Bob’s not eager to spend the roster budget on one player, particularly with rumors about Matt Rhule and Baylor swirling.

But Washington comes first. Bob says losing this game should put coaching changes on the table. Jay sees a 42-21 Nebraska win. George is in the 30-10 or 30-13 neighborhood. Bob picks 31-14, though he trusts the under more than an offensive fireworks show.

So everyone expects a win. Nobody is sure how pleasant it’ll be.



Elsewhere, SMQ debated games from the wrong week. Memory care was suggested. Repeatedly.

Nebraska is 5-2. There’s plenty left to play for. But this isn’t another opportunity to celebrate being close.



The players have gotten Nebraska into position. On Halloween, the coaches need to get them home.



Go Big Red. And please, check the schedule.

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