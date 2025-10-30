The USC Trojans Are Invading Lincoln — Are the Huskers Ready?
Here we go with the kickoff of a “Former Pac-10 Back-to-Back” set of football games. First up? The Trojans of USC.
Lincoln Riley is a whiz at recruiting and developing quarterbacks. Winning tough road games? That might be another matter.
USC comes to town with a high-powered offense and a low-powered defense. Will they score points? Of course - they’re a Ferrari on offense. Will they give up points? They’re a Ferrari on snow on defense.
USC’s biggest enemy in this game might be…the airplane. The last two times they’re ventured east from the warm climate, sandy beaches, and mind-numbing traffic of Southern California, they’ve come up losers and given up 34 points. Here’s hoping for a three-peat!
USC’s second-worst enemy might be…the weather. It’s in the 80s this week in LA but kickoff should be somewhere in the low 40s in Lincoln. While no self-respecting Husker fan would consider that to be cold, the thin-skinned West Coasters might be getting more than a little chill AND have a terrible case of the winds.
The plan for Nebraska? Try not to turn this into a track meet. Control the rock and the clock. Will they be able to resist winging it at every turn? Doubtful.
This is Nebraska’s “stake in the ground” game for the rest of the season. Are the Huskers tough enough to beat a ranked team? Will their “Blackout” uniforms provide the perfect antidote for the “Surrender Whites”? Will the denizens of the University of Spoiled Children be able to handle the cold? We shall see!
USC - 33
Nebraska - 34
