Sources: Nebraska Closing In On Next Football Play-By-Play Announcer
Nebraska’s search for a new football play-by-play announcer is nearing an end. Sources tell HuskerMax that Kyle Crooks is the favorite to be announced as the next Voice of the Huskers.
Crooks takes over for Greg Sharpe, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in February. Sharpe had been Nebraska’s football voice going back to 2007.
Crooks has been with the Florida Gators for close to a decade, providing play-by-play for the Gators women’s basketball, softball, and soccer teams on the Gators Sports Network. He’s also filled in on men’s basketball and baseball games, and has had a role on the network’s pregame football show.
He graduated from William Paterson University in May of 2014.
The list of applicants climbed above 300, according to Nebraska AD Troy Dannen. Last month, Dannen told Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald that he expected the process could wrap up by the end of May. Interviews would later continue into June, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Crooks was reportedly in Lincoln last week, interacting with the radio staff.
Candidates were told that the role with the Huskers Radio Network would require hosting Sports Nightly, announcing football and baseball, as well as other duties like speaking engagements.
Ben McLaughlin, Nick Handley, and David Gustafson currently share time with Nebraska baseball, and Jessica Coody has been co-hosting Husker Sports Nightly since 2021.
In May, Dannen told Shatel that the hire wouldn’t just call games. “Someone has to be part of our community in order to do this,” Dannen said. “When we have the hall of fame inductions, I envision this person introducing the hall of famers. When we introduce a coach, I expect this voice to do that. I expect this voice to be the voice of the athletic department.”
This seemingly eliminated the possibility of Lane Grindle, a popular pick amongst fans to take over for Sharpe. Grindle has been with the Milwaukee Brewers radio team since 2016. Before arriving in Milwaukee, Grindle worked with the Husker Sports Network for a decade, but a role with the Brewers would have kept him from being involved on a day-to-day basis expected from Troy Dannen.
You can hear some of Crooks' work below.
