Greg Sharpe, Voice of the Huskers, Passes Away After Battling Cancer
After battling cancer for nearly a year, Greg Sharpe has passed away. He was 61 years old.
Nebraska Athletics announced the passing on social media Saturday morning, saying, "For 17 years, Greg Sharpe spoke past the microphone and into our hearts. His legacy will be woven into the moments he narrated and carried on through the relationships he built. We are deeply saddened by Greg’s passing and send our deepest condolences to the Sharpe family."
The Sharpe family issued a statement on his passing.
"Today we are saddened to inform you of the passing of Greg on Friday. A wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and of course broadcaster. While his passion and energy on the call of Husker football and baseball brought joy to so many for the past 17 seasons, it comforts us to know that his legacy will live on through these same moments that he narrated and through the relationships that he built.
"While the public knew him for his booming voice and infectious personality, those closest to him knew him for his loyalty and dedication to them.
"Over the last 12 months Greg has fought a very public battle with pancreatic cancer. Even though it was a grim diagnosis at the time, Greg chose to live and not to fear. He leaned into his faith, family and of course his professional calling of broadcasting Husker athletics. Without the support from the University of Nebraska, Playfly Sports and of course the best fans in college athletics, Husker Nation, he may not have been able to continue to fight and live the way that he did.
"The love shown to him during this difficult time truly touched Greg and our family. We are forever grateful to Husker fans everywhere for the letters, gifts and of course prayers.
"We are all better for having had Greg in our lives."
Sharpe and his wife, Amy, are the parents of three daughters, Emily, Campbell and Taylor
Nebraska director of athletics Troy Dannen also issued a statement.
"Greg was an incredible person and was a friend to everyone. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker."
Sharpe revealed his cancer diagnosis in April of last year. During his daily show for the Huskers Radio Network "Sports Nightly", Sharpe said, "I want to get this thing, whup its butt and get myself ready for football."
Sharpe missed a number of baseball games in the months after his announcement. In a moment of magic, on the first night that the Huskers wore a patch on their hats with a "GS" and the words "Sharpe Strong", Jackson Brockett fired the first nine-inning, individual no-hitter for the program since 1954.
Despite getting himself ready for the football season, Sharpe missed few football broadcasts due to the illness. He was still available during the broadcasts, however, featuring in segments during the Huskers Radio Network pregame coverage for each game.
In October, Sharpe was honored with his family at a Kansas City Chief's game. The event was made possible by Memories for Kids, a Nebraska nonprofit dedicated to creating memories for families affected by Stage 4 cancer. The Sharpes have been Chiefs fans for years but had never been able to attend a game together.
Sharpe's wife, Amy, wrote on social media, "I cannot even imagine a more perfect memory for the girls to have for their lifetime."
In December, Sharpe was named Nebraska's Sportscaster of the Year from the National Sports Media Association. He learned of the news in a surprise call from NSMA Executive Director Dave Goren.
"I wanted to ring out 2024 in a good way, and ring in 2025 in a better way," Goren said over the phone. "You have been elected by your peers as the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year."
Just a couple of weeks ago, Nebraska Athletics honored Sharpe with the naming of the radio booth at Memorial Stadium.
"This year we created Husker of the Month. There's a lot of reasons you could be Husker of the Month," Dannen said to Sharpe in the video. "Honestly - not just for everything you've done up to this point, but what you went through this year and how you did it, how you represented us, and how you keep being the consummate Husker."
After the naming of the radio booth, HuskerMax writer Dave Feit asked social media about the Mount Rushmore of calls from Sharpe. Submissions included the Hail Mary from Ron Kellog to Jordan Westerkaamp, 2008 Colorado with Alex Henery's kick and Ndamukong Suh's pick-6, and Jack Hoffman's spring game run.
My personal submission was the missing punter formation in honor of Sam Foltz.
Sharpe had been a radio announcer and lead host of "Sports Nightly" with the Huskers Radio Network and Nebraska Athletics since 2008. Prior to joining NU, Sharpe was well-regarded for his role working with Kansas State's football and basketball programs from 1996-2002.
A non-news, personal note from Kaleb
Greg Sharpe will be missed by those who knew him, either by having had the good fortune to be in his presence and hear him laugh or simply by having listened to him over the radio for the past couple decades. He was one of one and the world is better for him having been in it.
Heaven's radio team just got a lot better. Rest in peace.