Sunday Morning Quarterback – Nebraska vs. UCLA: Corn vs. Anthropomorphic Bears
Saturday night under the lights at the Rose Bowl, Nebraska football marches into Pasadena for a fistfight without their leader Dylan Raiola. UCLA may have the palm trees, the sunshine, and a few anthropomorphic bear mascots, but Nebraska has something far more real: a team built on grit, growth, and good old-fashioned corn-fed toughness with the league’s best running back, Emmett Johnson, and a new quarterback, TJ Lateef, who is very comfortable in California. This is a dynamic duo that has the potential for a record night.
Let’s start with the obvious: Bruins aren’t real (mostly in children’s fables). Corn is. You can feed your family with corn. You can power your car with corn. Heck, you can even brew a little something from it for after the game. Meanwhile, try to find a real-life bruin wandering around Los Angeles, you’re more likely to run into a TikTok influencer in a retro jersey. Advantage: Corn.
This game is about more than mascots and metaphors, though. It’s about identity. Head coach Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers are at a crossroads with a new quarterback. The defense has found its rhythm in the secondary, but the trenches are concerning. Will TJ Lateef have a breakout game, or will the true freshman wilt under the lights? SMQ predicts a breakout game.
On the other sideline, UCLA’s high-octane offense can score in bunches, but their line play has been shaky against physical teams. If the Blackshirts can contain the edges and force UCLA into long third downs, the “Corn Curtain” could turn the Rose Bowl into a long night for the blue and gold.
SMQ predicts that for UCLA's play-caller on offense, Jerry Neuheisel, it will not be a great day to be a Bruin. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be pressured and contained. Matt Rhule will emerge from this crossroads with a victory and continue year three of his rebuild with momentum heading into Thanksgiving.
Prediction: Nebraska 21, UCLA 14.
Corn > Bears all day, every day.
