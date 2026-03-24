Super Bowl Champion, Nebraska Legend Lavonte David Retires from NFL After 14 Seasons

Super Bowl Champion and Nebraska record holder for tackles in a season (152), Lavonte David, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 14 seasons.

For something that had been developing for multiple years, as all three of David's final contracts were one-year deals, the NFL's third all-time solo tackle leader is stepping away from the game he loves. After becoming an unrestricted free agent following the culmination of the 2025 season, he decides to find a new path in life rather than pursue another year.

Going as far as saying, "I just felt like it was time," at his press conference on Tuesday, David ends what almost certainly currently stands as the greatest NFL career a former Husker has ever had.

Here's a recap of both his collegiate and professional careers, along with his argument to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

After 14 NFL seasons, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/r5zPcCwLCV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2026

Before Nebraska

David spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Fort Scott Community College (KS), becoming one of the best linebackers at the JUCO level. In his first season, 2008, the Miami native led his team with 93 tackles on their way to becoming the No. 6 team in the country in the final national rankings at the end of the year.

The following season, David and company picked up right where they left off. After remaining undefeated in the regular season, Fort Scott CC found itself in the JUCO National Championship game in 2009. Despite ultimately losing the contest, the eventual Nebraska star was awarded Defensive MVP.

After exhausting his junior college eligibility, David needed to find a new home. That is where Nebraska and Bo Pelini come in. Regarded as the No. 2 linebacker and seventh-best JUCO player overall, David chose to call Lincoln home for his final two seasons of college ball.

Lavonte David during the 2010 Big 12 championship game. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His Time as a Husker

It took David just two seasons playing for Nebraska to become the fifth-leading tackler in program history. As a junior in 2010, the junior college product set a school record for tackles in a season (152) on his way to helping lead the Cornhuskers to the Big 12 title game. They would go on to lose that contest; however, his impact at the Power Four level was felt right away.

After becoming a unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 selection and the Defensive Newcomer of the Year, David had a lot going for him heading into the 2011 season. As a senior, he didn't disappoint. On his way to becoming Nebraska's Team MVP, the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, and a First-Team All-American per multiple outlets, David added another 133 tackles to his career totals. He finished his Husker tenure with 285 total tackles, and both of his seasons (2010 and 2011) are within the top 5 in program history for most tackles in a single year.

Regarded as one of the best defensive players in the entire sport heading into the NFL Draft, David would go on to be selected 58th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

Forever a Buccaneer 🏴‍☠️



Congratulations on retirement, Lavonte. pic.twitter.com/8ET8CPdeRd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2026

NFL Career

As a second-round pick in the NFL Draft, David was expected to find success right away. Still, the impact he would eventually go on to make throughout his career far exceeded anything anyone ever imagined. From 2012 to 2025, David would be named a team captain for the Buccaneers a total of 12 times. He also finished his professional career as the league's seventh-leading tackler with 1,716 to his name.

Even with an already Hall of Fame-worthy career, David also played a key role in helping the organization that drafted him win its second Super Bowl ever in 2021. His tenth season, which many professional players never make it to, turned out to be one of the best in his career. And, more importantly, it gave him something that few people on Earth ever receive: a Super Bowl ring.

Now, after 14 consecutive seasons with the same team, David put a bow on his playing career.

Lavonte David has announced his retirement after 14 seasons ❤️



🏴‍☠️ 1x Pro Bowl

🏴‍☠️ 1x First Team All-Pro

🏴‍☠️ 2x Second Team All-Pro

🏴‍☠️ Super Bowl Champion

🏴‍☠️ 1,716 total tackles

🏴‍☠️ 42.5 sacks

🏴‍☠️ 72 pass deflecltions

🏴‍☠️ 32 forced fumbles

🏴‍☠️ 14 INTs



Buccaneers legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BAKAEtib3B — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 24, 2026

Can He Make the Hall of Fame?

Even with all these accolades to his name, David's career still goes down as one of the most underrated in NFL history. Having been selected as a First-Team All-Pro once (2011) and a Second-Team All-Pro twice (2016 and 2020), the Buccaneers legend undoubtedly delivered one of, if not the best, careers in Tampa Bay history.

Before his retirement, the 36-year-old was the NFL's active leader in solo tackles (1,172), and he finished his career having added 72 pass deflections, 42.5 sacks, 32 forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions to his name.

With that in mind, ultimately, it remains to be seen, but there are few linebackers in the history of the NFL that match his level of production to date. And no one can ever take that away.

A Hall of Fame-worthy career that set the standard in Tampa Bay 👏 pic.twitter.com/G5cTX9IgQL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2026

Regardless of what happens with his Hall of Fame induction, David is leaving it up to the committee to decide. Rather than vying for his spot in NFL history, the Husker and Buccaneer legend is letting his play do the talking.

"I know there's a lot of accolades that come into deciding what you do to get into the Hall of Fame," David said. "I've never been one to brag and boast. I let all my play and stuff do the talking. To add to that, my numbers do the talking. When I'm out on the field, I make an impact any way I can, and I hope someday if they do decide to vote me in, they can see that."

An honorable way to end his career, David leaves a legacy of class, production, and championship pedigree as he chases the next opportunity life has to offer.