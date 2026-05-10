Nebraska Football Locks in Official Visit with Fast-Rising 2027 Illinois Linebacker

Another fast-rising Midwest defender is making his way to Lincoln this summer.

After being offered by Nebraska on April 29, three-star linebacker Matthew Brady of Central Catholic in Bloomington (IL) has already locked in an official visit date with the Big Red. Things between both sides have quickly heated up, and now the rising senior will make his second visit to Nebraska from June 12-14.

Here's the latest on one of the Huskers' fastest risers in the 2027 cycle, including other linebacker targets NU is going after, and where the class currently stands.

NEW: Illinois LB Matthew Brady just locked in an official visit to Nebraska after he "absolutely loved" his unofficial visit 🌽



Intel: https://t.co/YGNoBZEZ3U pic.twitter.com/dRCecLcBHX — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) May 9, 2026

An Expedited Relationship

It's only been 11 days since Brady received his scholarship offer from Nebraska, but in that short span, Matt Rhule and his staff have already built momentum in this recruitment. The three-star linebacker made his way to Lincoln for an unofficial visit on May 6 and told Greg Smith of Rivals that he “absolutely loved it.”

That early impression quickly pushed things to the next stage. Brady is now set to return to campus on June 12, where he will join nine other 2027 prospects, including current Husker commit Kaden Howard of Miami Palmetto in Homestead (FL).

An Athletic Find

Though the Huskers are recruiting Brady as a linebacker, he remains a two-way player at the high school level. During his junior season in 2025, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete also served as Central Catholic's starting quarterback.

In eight games, Brady completed 70-of-125 passing attempts for 862 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 143 rushing yards and another score on the ground. His athleticism clearly translates to the defensive side of the ball as well. Playing quarterback has helped sharpen his understanding of what offenses are trying to do, while his physical running style showcases the toughness Nebraska values at linebacker.

If Brady eventually chooses Lincoln, his size and frame would fit well alongside the type of athletes the Big Red added to the linebacker room this offseason. Combined with his football IQ and versatility, NU would likely view him as a prospect capable of developing quickly at the collegiate level.

Nebraska's New-Look Linebacker Room under Rob Aurich

With Rob Aurich taking over the defense, Nebraska is shifting toward a 4-2-5 scheme. Adding another defensive lineman to the front should help against the run, but the Huskers also made it a priority to get noticeably bigger at linebacker during the offseason.

NU added three players through the transfer portal in Owen Chambliss, Dexter Foster, and Will Hawthorne. Under linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, the room now looks like one of the more improved position groups on the roster. Two of the three transfers arrive with starting experience, and even the lightest addition stands no smaller than 6-foot-2, 225 pounds.

That's part of what makes Brady such a natural fit. His combination of size, athleticism, and versatility mirrors the type of linebacker Nebraska appears to be prioritizing for the new-look scheme to work in the Big Ten.

Linebackers on NU's 2026 Roster and Eligibility Remaining

Yet to be mentioned is rising junior Vincent Shavers, a member of Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class. The Miami native has appeared in every game since arriving in Lincoln, playing in all 26 contests over his first two seasons, including 12 starts.

The portal additions of Chambliss and Foster bring even more experience to the room, combining for 44 games played and 31 starts from their previous stops. Together with Shavers, the trio of juniors is expected to anchor the linebacker room in 2026, with the possibility of all three returning the following season as well.

Rising sophomore Dawson Merritt also returns after appearing in eight games with two starts in 2025. Still working back from injury, the former four-star recruit is expected to factor into the rotation once fully recovered. Behind him, Dylan Rogers (17 games, one start) and Jacob Bower (19 games) provide additional depth and could see expanded roles as the season progresses.

2026 2027 2028 2029 Gage Stenger- Sr. Vincent Shavers- Sr. Derrick Wacker- Sr. Will Hawthorne- Sr. Vincent Genatone- Sr. Owen Chambliss- Sr. Trent Uhlir- Sr. Christian Jones- Sr. Vincent Shavers- Jr. Dexter Foster- Sr. Will Hawthorne- Jr. Jase Reynolds- Sr. Owen Chambliss- Jr. Dylan Rogers- Sr. Christian Jones- Jr. Dexter Foster- Jr. Jacob Bower- Sr. Jase Reynolds- Jr. Dylan Rogers- Jr. Derrick Wacker- Jr. Jacob Bower- Jr. Trent Uhlir- Jr. Derrick Wacker- So. Will Hawthorne- So. Trent Uhlir- So. Christian Jones- So. Will Hawthorne- RFr. Jase Reynolds- So. Christian Jones- RFr. Jase Reynolds- Fr.

Other Linebacker Targets in 2027

Brady may be the newest linebacker target on Nebraska's board, but he is not the only 2027 prospect drawing attention from the Huskers staff. Two other names continue to gain traction as June visits approach.

One of the more familiar targets is Kobe Rhymes, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker from North Kansas City High School. Rhymes has already visited Lincoln four times, and his upcoming official visit on June 5 will mark his fifth time on campus. It could also be his final stop before making a college decision, with the Huskers currently believed to hold a strong position in his recruitment.

The other name to watch is Tate Wallace out of Regina High School in Iowa City. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker has picked up 15 Division I offers to this point, though Iowa has yet to extend one. NU only offered Wallace on April 27, but his first visit to Lincoln this week could quickly change where the Big Red stand.

How 2027 is Shaping Up

Currently, the Huskers hold the No. 15 class nationally, which includes eight commitments to date. The top two prospects in the fold are Trae Taylor and Tory Pittman III. Both are set to finish out their prep careers in the state of Nebraska before joining the Big Red.

Of the eight, four are viewed as blue-chip recruits. Taylor and Pittman join running back prospect Amir Brown and safety Corey Hadley Jr. as highly sought-after prospects within the class.

In total, 30 recruits in the 2027 cycle will make official visits to Lincoln in June. Cashing in on those opportunities to host some of the best talent the country has to offer will be key to sustaining the momentum they've already built. Brady, like all the rest, is a priority moving forward. Time will tell how many others the Huskers can convince to join their cause.