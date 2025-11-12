Swimming Pools, Movie Stars and Victory
The Big Red flew into Los Angeles after the previous week’s defeat to USC at a pivotal point. Without quarterback Dylan Raiola - and facing a resurgent UCLA team - would the Huskers have what it took to shake off the loss? Would true freshman TJ Lateef be able to survive behind a porous offensive line? Would we win enough games to go a warm-weather bowl game?
For two-plus seasons, the team at SMQ has been screaming for (1) POUND THE ROCK, (2) quick crossing patterns, and (3) 4-5 TE passes per game. You know, BIG TEN FOOTBALL! It turns out that Meatloaf was right - “two outta three ain’t bad.”
SMQ has strong feelings for the UCLA game plan. While the final score was 28-21, the real final score was a resounding 39-15! THIRTY-NINE runs against 15 passes. At one point, we even said “maybe they should take a shot downfield!” The Huskers were a study in ball control. Emmett Johnson was a workhorse with 28 carries and TJ Lateef showed just enough speed to keep UCLA’s defense on its heels. The passing game was crossing routes and screens that got the ball out of Lateef’s hands quickly and efficiently.
Against all odds, we even saw the inclusion of a WHEEL ROUTE, which SMQ has been screaming about all year! What happens? Touchdown!
One thing you didn’t hear about this game? Complaints about the offensive line. While our tight ends didn’t have a catch, they provided power in the running game with multiple “heavy” sets. The Big Red opened lanes for Johnson to let the Huskers “pound the rock and eat the clock.”
Lateef was decisive with his runs and finished 13-of-15 in passing. The kid can play. Being back home could have been a challenge for him, but the Big Red faithful filled the stands at the Rose Bowl and were loud and proud for the Huskers.
The result? Victory!
7-3 is a nice place to be.
