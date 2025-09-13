Stryker Pregame Perspective: Promising Freshmen (Offense)
When pretty much the entire Nebraska roster gets to play in a September nonconference game, as happened in last week's 68-0 win over Akron, it creates opportunities for almost everyone, but especially the youngest and newest. Nebraska fans are good at looking ahead to possibilities of future years when promising youngsters may become prominent.
My pregame survey question this week is focused on skill players on NU’s offense. On a sunny, windy Saturday before the Houston Christian game, I asked 100 Nebraska fans in Lincoln’s Downtown and Haymarket areas to tell me who they think is the most promising freshman on the list of six that I presented.
Quarterback TJ Lateef collected the most votes, with 45. Wide receiver Quinn Clark was next at 26.
Lateef came quickly to mind for many, but the ones who voted for Clark often made comments like, “I like Lateef, but he’s not going to play for a while.” Some speculated he is the most likely to transfer of any on this list.
Lateef, a true freshman from from Compton, Calif., completed 6 of 7 passes for 128 yards in his collegiate debut against Akron last week and led back-to-back scoring drives for the Big Red in the fourth quarter. The second scoring drive was capped by Lateef's eight-yard touchdown run.
The vote:
TJ Lateef (quarterback) 45, Quinn Clark (wide receiver) 26, Isaiah Mozee (running back/receiver) 15, Cortez Mills (wide receiver) 7, Jeremiah Jones (wide receiver) 6, Conor Booth (running back) 1.
A future Pregame Perspective will focus on promising freshmen on the defensive unit.
