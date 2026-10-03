Pregame Perspective: Where is Nebraska's Offense Most Improved?
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After four games, it appears there are very few Husker fans who would disagree that the Nebraska offense has shown significant improvement over last season. My pregame survey on a beautiful, breezy Saturday afternoon before NU hosted Maryland would support that theory.
I asked 100 Nebraska fans in a large tailgate area just west of Memorial Stadium this question: “Which Nebraska offensive unit has improved the most over last year?”
It was a tight vote between quarterback (Anthony Colandrea has a lot of fans out there) and the offensive line. The offensive line finally prevailed, 51-46.
The vote came out this way:
• Offensive line: 51
• Quarterback: 46
• Wide receivers/tight ends: 2
• Running back: 1
Several people said, “All of the above.” One remarked, “We have a lot of improvement over all those areas.”
One month into the season, there was a skeptic who replied, “It’s a little early for this question, isn’t it?”
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Tad Stryker, whose earliest memories of Nebraska football take in the last years of the Bob Devaney era, has covered Nebraska collegiate and prep sports for 40 years. Before moving to Lincoln, he was a sports writer, columnist and editor for two newspapers in North Platte. He can identify with fans who listen to Husker sports from a tractor cab and those who watch from a sports bar. A history buff, Stryker has written for HuskerMax since 2008. You can reach Tad at tad.stryker@gmail.com.