Pregame Perspective: Where is Nebraska's Offense Most Improved?



After four games, it appears there are very few Husker fans who would disagree that the Nebraska offense has shown significant improvement over last season. My pregame survey on a beautiful, breezy Saturday afternoon before NU hosted Maryland would support that theory.

I asked 100 Nebraska fans in a large tailgate area just west of Memorial Stadium this question: “Which Nebraska offensive unit has improved the most over last year?”



It was a tight vote between quarterback (Anthony Colandrea has a lot of fans out there) and the offensive line. The offensive line finally prevailed, 51-46.

The vote came out this way:



• Offensive line: 51

• Quarterback: 46

• Wide receivers/tight ends: 2

• Running back: 1

Several people said, “All of the above.” One remarked, “We have a lot of improvement over all those areas.”



One month into the season, there was a skeptic who replied, “It’s a little early for this question, isn’t it?”

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