The Four Greatest Special Teams Players in Nebraska Football History

The Mount Rushmore series continues, and this time the Common Fans tackle a category that doesn't always get the attention it deserves—but perhaps it should. Nebraska football’s best teams had excellent special teams units. The program has produced legendary return men, clutch kickers, and game-changing punters. It’s no exaggeration to say excelling in special teams was part of the formula that made the best Husker teams so successful.

The challenge? Figuring out which four game changing players belong on the mountain.

A Surprisingly Deep Pool of Candidates

At first glance, special teams might seem like one of the easier Rushmore categories. But when you start building a list, the names just keep coming.

Johnny Rodgers. Alex Henery. Kris Brown. Josh Brown. Brett Maher. Sam Foltz. DeJuan Groce. Tyrone Hughes. Barron Miles. Every era of Nebraska football seems to have its own special teams legend worthy of consideration.

The result is one of the most spirited debates of the entire series so far.

Mike’l Severe Brings the Expertise

To help sort through the candidates, the Common Fans are joined by Mike’l Severe, Executive Director of the Jet Award Foundation and one of the foremost voices on special teams in college football. Returning series guest Brandon Vogel of the Counter Read newsletter also joins the discussion, bringing his trademark mix of historical perspective and sharp analysis.

Together, the group explores what should matter most in a special teams Mount Rushmore conversation. Is it awards? Statistics? Big-game moments? Or simply the ability to change a game with a single play?

As always, there are strong opinions and more than a few disagreements along the way.

More Than Just Kicking and Punting

One of the themes that emerges throughout the episode is just how important special teams have been to Nebraska's identity over the decades. From game-breaking punt returns to clutch field goals and punters who were so good we took their excellence for granted, the third phase of the game has often played an outsized role in some of Nebraska football's greatest seasons.

The conversation also serves as a reminder that many of the most memorable plays in program history didn't happen on offense or defense. They happened when nobody was expecting it.

Who Made the Final Four?

By the end of the episode, the Common Fans narrow the field and reveal their final Special Teams Mount Rushmore: Johnny Rodgers, Kris Brown, Alex Henery, and Barron Miles. Whether you agree with the selections or have a few names of your own, this is one discussion every Husker fan will want to be part of.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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