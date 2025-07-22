'The Narrative Is Going to Have to Change': Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Speaks at Big Ten Football Media Days
LAS VEGAS—Nebraska football has not been good at close games.
That isn't news, nor is it something that sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola wants to continue.
"That's kind of been a thing in Nebraska is we get in close games and we just somehow, we can't finish it, right? The narrative is going to have to change. It's going to have to change this year and and our guys are confident that that we have the right players and the right pieces to go make those plays and want the ball in their hands," Raiola said Tuesday at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas.
Nebraska went 2-5 in one-score games last year and is 2-10 under coach Matt Rhule in such games. Don't look at the numbers beyond that, as they don't improve for quite some time.
Raiola is hoping he's able to play a big part in improvement Nebraska's chances in tight games. His offseason included getting his body right, something the coaching staff stressed during spring practices.
"Your body's a machine," Raiola said. "If you want a sports car to run right, you better put premium gas in it. So, I spent a lot of time with our strength coaches, with my trainer. I got a chef this year. I've been doing everything I can to make sure that my teammates have the best version of of myself, and they deserve that."
Saying you need to do better with weight training and nutrition is one thing. Following through on that promise is another.
"Yeah, it sucked. It sucked when it got going, but once I started seeing change and once I started feeling results, it made it all worth it," Raiola said.
Raiola also discussed making the most of experiences, how going through adversity as a freshman made him more prepared for this fall, his wide receivers and more. You can watch his full appearance below.
