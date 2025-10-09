'This Dude’s Becoming a Real Player': Holgorsen Sees Breakout Potential in Transfer Wideout
Sophomore wideout Nyziah Hunter made his presence felt in Nebraska’s 38-27 win over Michigan State last Saturday, and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen left the game believing Hunter’s impact is just getting started. On four receptions for 93 yards, Hunter scored on the longest play from scrimmage in the game, a momentum-shifting touchdown that helped Nebraska take control after a shaky first half.
Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Huskers’ first road test at Maryland, Holgorsen made it clear that Hunter’s breakout performance wasn’t a one-off, and that the sophomore will be counted on for an even bigger role as the season progresses.
Just a sophomore, Hunter is quickly carving out a bigger role in Nebraska’s offense despite competing in a loaded wide receiver room. Through five games in 2025, his 17 receptions for 290 yards put him on pace for roughly 750 yards on the season, nearly 200 more than he totaled as a redshirt freshman at Cal. Coming off his best game as a Husker, Holgorsen made it clear that Hunter’s emergence isn’t a fluke and that his skill set will be leaned on more heavily in the weeks ahead.
His defining moment came late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State. On a tunnel screen, Hunter broke multiple tackles and sprinted 59 yards, shoeless, for a touchdown that effectively sealed the win, giving Nebraska a 10-point cushion with under seven minutes to play. Holgorsen admitted it was a deliberate decision to call Hunter’s number in a key moment.
“I was like, I’ve got to get this kid the ball, man,” Holgorsen said, explaining that he felt Hunter had the hot hand and could provide the spark the offense needed. When recapping the performance, Holgorsen’s excitement about Hunter’s growth was obvious. “This dude’s becoming a real player,” he said, signaling that Hunter will see an expanded role moving forward.
With growing trust from the coaching staff and increasing production on the field, Hunter has positioned himself as a key weapon for Nebraska, one the Huskers will likely count on against a tough Maryland defense.
Following his emergence, Hunter looks as if he could grow into Nebraska’s WR1 moving forward, even with established playmakers like Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key in the mix. His rise underscores just how deep the Huskers’ wide receiver room has become, a depth they’ll need to lean on in College Park this Saturday as they chase a pivotal road win.
With both Hunter and Barney leading the team in catches, yards, and touchdowns through five games, Nebraska appears to have one of its most promising young receiver tandems since the days of Kenny Bell and Jordan Westerkamp in the mid-2010s. If the pair stays on their current trajectory, the Huskers could enter 2026 returning a duo capable of combining for over 1,700 yards, 100-plus receptions, and 13 touchdowns, production Nebraska hasn’t seen from a receiving corps in years.
Add to that a third-year starting quarterback in Dylan Raiola and a veteran running back in Emmett Johnson, and the foundation for a dynamic, experienced offense is already in place.
Holgorsen’s comment, “This dude’s becoming a real player”, may end up being more than just a nod to Hunter’s breakout moment. It could be a preview of the future of Nebraska’s passing attack, one that has the potential to define the program’s offensive identity for years to come. For now, he prepares for his first road game wearing the Nebraska “N,” but don’t be surprised to hear his name called after more big plays as the season goes on.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.