'This Is Our Life Moving Forward': Rhule Addresses Team Focus, Preparation for Minnesota
Nebraska is out to a 5-1 start for the second time in as many years, so it was no surprise to see fans concerned about the focus of the team in the wake of the James Franklin firing and Matt Rhule's name being connected to Penn State.
At Wednesday's media availability, Rhule said everything is business as usual.
"The only time players did media, they had to answer some different things," Rhule said. "But we're ready for a great football game, and this is our life moving forward. It's gonna be all about being a good team and things that come along with a good team."
Rhule's first game at the Husker helm was back in 2023, with a season-opener at Minnesota.
"It was an elite environment," Rhule said. "The crowd was electric. We’ve prepared all week with insane crowd noise, and we’re counting on Husker Nation to show up and even out the volume to a degree. It will come to a time where, like last game, where silent cadence was done inside the 10, and it’s just what it is in the Big Ten and big-time football.
"We’ve prepared since camp, so we’ve done sound all the time. We’ve done sound this week, so we’ll be ready if needed. The rest of it, when the game starts, is going to be who blocks and tackles better."
The trip north will be a homecoming for running back Emmett Johnson. The Big Ten Conference's second-leading rusher, Johnson is from Minneapolis. His high school will even be part of the trip.
"He’s a guy that could easily be a captain for us based on the voting, and he’ll be a captain next year," Rhule said. "I’m just excited for him to have a chance to go back home and play in front of those people. Our Friday walk-through will be at his high school, which I think is really cool.
"My only thing to him has been just keep it football; don’t get too high, don't get too low, just stay neutral. Just play each play the way Emmett is capable of. If you look at the last two games, when it comes to carries with all of our backs, not scrambles, but carries, we’re averaging 7.1 yards a carry. Versus an excellent run defense, we’ll need Emmett to be at his best."
You can watch the full media session from Wednesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
