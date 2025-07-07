Thomas Fidone says Matt Rhule was the 'Biggest' Reason why he's NFL-Ready
In a recent interview with an Omaha TV news station, New York Giants rookie and former Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II didn’t hesitate when asked what best prepared him for the NFL.
“I would say the biggest thing would be coach Rhule,” Fidone said, crediting his former head coach Matt Rhule as a key figure in his development. “The offense and the mindset that he brought definitely helped the transition.”
Coming out of high school, Fidone was considered a can’t-miss prospect. Ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2021 recruiting class and a consensus top-50 prospect nationally, he was Nebraska’s highest-rated commit in over a decade. The Council Bluffs native had a rare blend of athleticism, size, and receiving ability, drawing comparisons to elite pass-catching tight ends at the NFL level.
But almost immediately after arriving in Lincoln, Fidone’s road became anything but smooth. A torn ACL in the spring of 2021 sidelined him for the majority of his true freshman season. Just as he worked his way back, a second knee injury in 2022 delayed his development yet again. Two years into his college career, the nation’s top tight end recruit had only appeared in one game.
As the injuries piled up, so did the frustration, not just for Fidone, but for fans and media who wondered if Nebraska would ever be able to fully unlock his potential. Whether it was injuries or play-calling, many felt he was underutilized during his time as a Husker. Still, after prayer and dedication, Fidone never wavered in his commitment to the program, a resilience that would eventually pay off.
After two frustrating, injury-riddled seasons, Thomas Fidone finally found his footing once Matt Rhule and his staff arrived in Lincoln. In Rhule’s first year at the helm, Fidone stepped into a more prominent role, catching 25 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, the most touchdown grabs by a Husker tight end in over a decade. He followed that up with an even stronger 2024 campaign, hauling in 36 passes for 373 yards and ranking fourth on the team in receptions.
More than just the numbers, Fidone looked like the dynamic pass-catcher many envisioned when he signed out of Lewis Central (IA). Nebraska’s offensive scheme under Rhule gave him opportunities to line up across the formation, attack mismatches, and become a consistent outlet for quarterbacks.
For a player who spent years climbing back from injuries, Rhule’s arrival marked the turning point that helped him unlock his potential.
With a career in the midst of an era where the transfer portal became the norm, Fidone's decision to stay at Nebraska is somewhat remarkable. Between mismanagement on offense, consecutive seasons of ACL injuries, and multiple coaching changes, Fidone never entered the portal. He stuck with the program that believed in him first, even when his path to the field, let alone the NFL, was anything but guaranteed.
That loyalty and mental toughness are now paying off. Fidone not only emerged as a leader for the Huskers late in his career but also proved to NFL scouts that he could battle through adversity. That unwavering belief in his journey has led him to the next level.
Selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, Thomas Fidone enters the league with something to prove and the tools to do it.
While his college career didn’t follow the script many imagined, Fidone’s story is far from over. It’s no longer about unmet expectations, it’s about opportunity. And with his perseverance and passion intact, the next chapter is his to write.
