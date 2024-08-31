Three Concerns for Nebraska Football
Three concerns for Nebraska football as the season is set to begin.
The Offensive Line
This unit has been at the top of the Huskers' concerns list for over three years. Nebraska found the right coach in Donovan Raiola, a coaching descendant of the legendary Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. Over the last three years, Raiola has made his mark with a consistent group of players. His hard-nosed coaching style connects with players, leading to incredible improvement last season.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Nebraska offensive line allowed 119 quarterback hurries, 73 batted balls, and 173 pressures in 2022. Those numbers decreased to 65, 40, and 88 in 2023. The average 47% decrease indicates that what Raiola is doing in Lincoln is working. Unfortunately for the Huskers, his job will get challenging in 2024.
Despite the improvement and vast experience, this unit holds many questions.
Starting guard Nouri Nouili is now with the New Orleans Saints, and Ethan Piper is still with the team as a coach but retired as a player. Justin Evans began last year as the team's backup center, but he took over at the left guard spot after Piper's injury. Evan registered 134 pass-block snaps in his six starts, allowing one sack, QB hit, pressure, and hurries.
Evans will compete against junior Henry Lutovosky. Lutovosky appeared in all 12 games last year and made two starts against Purdue and Iowa. Lutovosky allowed one sack, six hurries, and eight pressures in 104 snaps.
Florida and Baylor transfer Micah Mazzccua will also compete for one of the two guard spots. During Mazzccua's time at Baylor, he was the highest rated guard in the Big 12; he then transferred to Florida, where he started in 11 games for the Gators.
Mazzccua undoubtedly has the best build and most experience out of the Huskers' three options but did not hit the ground running in Lincoln.
Coach Matt Rhule made it clear that Mazzccua had a long road ahead of him.
"Micah is going to have to understand that at the University of Nebraska we work, we grind, we pay the price,” Rhule said in the spring “It’s not about what we did it’s about what we are trying to do. I love Micah, I’ve known him since he was in highschool, but he has a way to go.”
Mazzccua talked Tuesday about being challenged by Rhule.
“Coach Rhule had expectations for me,” Mazzccua said “He was hard on me and it was good, I like it here.”
On top of who will play guard, depth will be a massive problem for the Big Red. A position battle was a full go at the beginning of camp for the opposite tackle spot of Bryce Benhart between Teddy Prochazca and Tanner Corcoran. That position battle swiftly ended when Prochazca suffered a season-ending ACL injury in camp.
Regardless of who won the position battle, both were going to be key pieces in the team jumbo packages, which was a key formation for this team.
To sum up this mammoth section, I trust Donovan Raiola.
I trust his coaching philosophy, style, and ability to develop talent. I believe and know that this offensive line will get better as the year goes on because that's exactly what's happened the last two seasons. But the point is that we are three weeks from the season, and there are three massive question marks on this front.
In the Big Ten, that's a SCARY place to be.
Special Teams
Let's just call a spade a spade.
Special teams were not good last year, and it doesn't seem to be getting any better. Last year, Sophomore Tristan Alvano posted a FG% of 60, ranking 115th out of 121 qualified kickers. While Alvano was, and still is, a promising young talent, he needs to improve this offseason. Unfortunately, Alvano suffered an injury before fall training camp.
Special teams coordinator Ed Foley described the injury as a "wear and tear" occurrence from kicking all year round instead of a significant injury. However, it's still not something to sweep under the rug, considering the massive strides Alvano needs to make.
The problems only get more difficult for the Big Red in the game's third phase. Nebraska found 0 success in the punt return game last season, averaging three yards per return. NU ranked 121st in the country. The concern for the lack of a return game grows when you discover that last year's returner, Billy Kemp, and his backup, Ethan Nation, are no longer on the team.
At this point, Foley has not named a starting punt returner but mentioned names like freshman Jacorey Barney, who had an impressive return in the team's Red-White spring game, and senior Jacorey Barney, who is returning for what will be his final year of college ball.
"I can tell you also that IGC (Isiah Garcia-Castenada) as a punt returner really had a great spring for us." Foley said, "He's emerged as a guy in which I'm confident.”
Whether Foley and staff pick a veteran or youngster to field their kicks, it's an aspect of the game that needs a complete turnaround. This offseason for the Big Red is all about "Chasing 3" and winning the close games they fell short in. The field position game in the Big Ten tips the tides in close affairs and another year of a lackluster punt-returning game.
The Running Backs
This might surprise some people. No matter how you spin it, this group is filled with experience and talent. Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr, Emmet Johnson, and Oregon transfer Dante Dowdell all have Power 5 football experience. You also can’t forget talented redshirt sophomore Kwinten Ives, who garnered praise from head coach Matt Rhule last year for his potential.
After reading all that, you might think, "Matt, why the hell are you concerned with the running back room?"
To that, I respond; Who's the guy? Who is the star of that group? Amongst that group of players, none are true bell-cow runningbacks.
Rhule revealed that despite being two weeks away from game one there still is not an answer to that question.
“What we are not going to do is play five tailbacks; it’s too hard,” Rhule said Saturday. “Someone has got to emerge and say that this is my thing, and honestly you need two.”
This wouldn't be a concern for me if it weren't for how this team wants to play offense. Despite having improvements at quarterback and wide receiver positions this offseason, this team still wants to play power football. They still want to rush for 75 yards in the fourth quarter, win the field positioning battle, and win the possession battle. Who are they going to lean on to do it?
Ervin Jr. and Johnson are talented, but at this point in their careers, they have proven that you can't count on them to stay healthy for the entirety of the season.
Emmet Johnson impressed in six starts last year but still has steps to take to become an elite every down back.
Dowdell had an opportunity to walk into Lincoln, take this running back job, and run with it, but all signs point to the opposite.
In the case of Ives, he's in a crowded backfield filled with players with more experience than him; if he can make it onto the field this year, that means injuries came into play, or he practiced his way into reps. The latter is preferred, but he will have his opportunities down the line.
The point is this: Do you need a superstar running back to compete in the Big Ten? I would say no. But do you need a guy you can trust to put the ball in their hands 15 times a game every week and know they can win, manage, and close out games? ABSOLUTELY
MORE: Gallery: Nebraska Volleyball Opens Home Season with a Sweep
MORE: Nebraska Football’s ‘Diverse Defense,’ ‘Elite Culture’ Await UTEP
MORE: Why We Love Nebraska Football
MORE: Nebraska Football: A Breakthrough Would Be Nice, but Progress Will Suffice
MORE: Nebraska Football's Thomas Fidone: 'The Only People Who Can Beat Us is Us'
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.