Nebraska Football's Thomas Fidone: 'The Only People Who Can Beat Us is Us'
Thomas Fidone and the Nebraska football offense are feeling more confident than ever as the season approaches on Saturday.
The junior tight end is set to begin another season after playing in all 12 games in 2023, starting eight of them. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native told Husker Radio Network co-host Jessica Coody that he is eager to start the season.
"It's exciting. All the work we've put in over the past few months is about to come into fruition. I know the team is excited to finally play someone else," Fidone said.
Coody asked him how the offense has grown under the second-year tutelage of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.
"(More) confidence, honestly," Fidone said. "Being under the same system for two years now, I don't think I've had that since I've been here. You get comfortable with the calls, you get comfortable with the plays, you get comfortable with the coaches. But the most important part is you get the most comfortable with each other."
Fidone missed significant time in his first two years as a Cornhusker, having suffered back-to-back years with knee injuries that sidelined him for almost all of his 2021 season and all of 2022. The junior said he was amped to get another full season under his belt.
"I can't wait. There's not too many words to express how excited I am. To go out there and do my job to the highest level I can and keep getting better and better each game, each practice... as long as I keep doing that and stacking each day, it is going to be a good game," Fidone said.
Fidone's enthusiasm continued as Coody asked about the confidence heading into the 2024 season with Dylan Raiola leading the offense.
"You see it every day, he's a gamer. Everything he does, he does it to the highest level. He practices hard - after practice, he does what a pro does. He'll watch film, he'll do the extra stuff... He does the little things right."- Thomas Fidone on Dylan Raiola
Fidone also spoke about the internal expectations for the offense as the Huskers go into Saturday's opener against UTEP.
"We're trying to be the best version of ourselves. Not having any self-inflicted mistakes. We believe that the only people who can beat us is us," Fidone said.
To watch the full episode, including more from co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas, click the video below:
