Three Observations from the Big Red Preview
LINCOLN—Saturday’s Big Red Preview gave fans their first live glimpse of Matt Rhule’s 2025 squad under the lights at Memorial Stadium. With a solid crowd in attendance and a full practice open to the public, there were plenty of takeaways, but here are three that stood out most:
1. Depth Behind Emmett Johnson
Emmett Johnson is the clear leader in the running back room heading into the 2025 season. However, the depth behind him is an ever-rising question mark as the season draws closer. With an apparent hamstring injury to Kwinten Ives, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future, here's what I took away from Saturday’s practice, just three weeks away from the season opener.
Isaiah Mozee seemed to be the No. 2 option. Now, I say this knowing that the freshman has only completed six practices in a Nebraska jersey and is making the jump from high school wide receiver to second-string running back in a Big Ten offense. While it might sound like a stretch, Mozee has long been viewed as a dynamic and versatile weapon. At Lee’s Summit North, he racked up over 3,200 receiving yards and 42 touchdowns, while also adding 665 yards and 11 scores on the ground. With Dana Holgorsen’s system demanding backs who can both run and catch effectively, Mozee’s transition makes perfect sense. His explosiveness in space and natural pass-catching ability could make him a legitimate complement to Johnson if his development stays on track.
While this isn’t meant to be a formal depth chart, as I’m sure Nebraska Athletics will release that soon enough, with Ives out for an unknown period of time, here are a few quick notes on the rest of the running back room that could be in contention for reps in 2025.
Freshman Connor Booth looked every bit of his listed 6-foot, 215-pound frame. Racking up over 6,000 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns in high school, Booth flashed athleticism, burst, and a clear love for the weight room during Saturday’s session. Mekhi Nelson also seemed to be in the mix for meaningful reps as he enters his redshirt freshman season. With fall camp opportunities now opening up due to injury, Nelson has a real shot to prove he’s ready to carve out a role in 2025.
2. Possible Starting Lineup for the Nebraska Defense
While the main focus earlier in the week came from the offensive side of the ball during media availability at practice on Tuesday, July 29, Matt Rhule came out guns blazing for the Big Red Preview, opening Saturday’s practice with a full 11-on-11 scrimmage.
Now, while one play in one practice, still three weeks out from the season opener, doesn’t guarantee roles or depth chart positions, it’s worth noting who took the field first for John Butler’s Blackshirt defense.
On the defensive line, junior Cam Lenhardt and sophomores Keona Davis and Riley Van Poppel were the first three up for coach Terry Bradden's group. That trio has been among the most talked about in the room all offseason, so it was encouraging to see their development translating to live reps.
At linebacker, Georgia Southern transfer Marques Watson-Trent appeared to be locking down the middle linebacker role, flanked by sophomores Willis McGahee IV and Vincent Shavers Jr. Watson-Trent, one of the most experienced defenders in all of college football, looked right at home as the veteran leader of the unit. McGahee IV, likely slotted into the “Jack” hybrid pass-rusher role, and Shavers, a more traditional linebacker, both flashed as true freshmen last fall and seem poised to take the next step.
In the secondary, experience was everywhere. Four seniors and one junior took the field to open the scrimmage. Ceyair Wright was an expected presence at one corner spot, but the appearance of Idaho transfer Andrew Marshall on the opposite side was a telling sign. The All-Big Sky first teamer may be positioning himself as a Week 1 starter. At safety, returners Marques Buford Jr., DeShon Singleton, and "Rover" Malcolm Hartzog Jr. rounded out the defensive 11. The secondary is a group that brings both chemistry and proven production to the back end of the defense and will be relied on heavily in the year to come.
3. Special Teams Improvements or To Be Expected?
The last observation I made before taking off my journalist blindfold and just enjoying the moment for what it truly was: Nebraska’s field goal kicking and snapping issues from a year ago seem to have miraculously vanished.
I say that with hesitation, as game reps are vastly different than practice ones, but in a 15-minute period, Husker kickers didn’t miss a single attempt. Multiple kickers, various distances, and different angles, the result was still the same; all were successful.
If you’re impressed, good. If not, let me convince you. This wasn’t just a session of reps on air. The field goal unit was going full speed, with 11 defenders lined up trying to block every attempt. In addition to that, there was apparent maniac Jacory Barney Jr., who stood just feet from kickers Alvano, Hohl, and Cunnanan, barking out what sounded like encouragement that both fueled the special teams unit as much as it did the fans.
While some might argue this level of execution should be expected, I’d argue it's a notable improvement. In years past, Matt Rhule openly spoke about reliability concerns on special teams, from snapping to kicking, but if Saturday was any indication, that narrative might be changing fast in 2025 under Mike Ekeler.
Overall, I’d say the Big Red Preview was a success. It’s always a good day when you get to watch Husker football in Memorial Stadium, especially considering how long it’s been since we’ve had the chance to do so.
While running back depth, defensive starters, and field goal kicking were the points that stood out most to me, fans could take away plenty of insight about this team heading into the 2025 season from this short but revealing practice session.
And though, as mentioned earlier, nothing is final, not even once the season begins, the biggest thing I noticed was the urgency this team seems to be bringing into 2025. Urgency alone won’t win games, but it does help create an attacking mindset. One that puts players in position to make the kind of winning plays this team will need to take the next step.
The 2025 season is rapidly approaching, and one day at a time is working to make us fans proud. With just over four weeks until the season opening in Arrowhead Stadium, it's time to get excited about the season ahead.
