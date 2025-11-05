Three Questions That Will Define Nebraska’s Final Three Games
After the loss to USC, Nebraska sits at 6–3 (3–3 Big Ten), entering the final quarter of the 2025 campaign. Through the first six weeks, the Huskers seemed to have momentum on their side, even with a close but telling loss to Michigan in September. Since then, they’ve gone 1–2, with each loss, even a win against Northwestern, leaving more questions than answers.
Now, as the Huskers reach what head coach Matt Rhule described earlier this week as a “crossroads,” the next three games will determine how this team is remembered. Here are the three questions that will define Nebraska’s final three games of the regular season.
What changes with TJ Lateef leading Nebraska’s offense?
With sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola sidelined for the remainder of the year with a broken fibula, the biggest question surrounding Nebraska football is how the offense will adjust with a new signal-caller at the helm.
Raiola, long praised for his pre-snap recognition and ability to diagnose defenses, leaves behind a sizable void in that area. In his place steps true freshman TJ Lateef, a less seasoned passer but a more dynamic athlete. Early evaluations suggest Lateef’s mobility could shift the offense toward a more run-centric approach down the stretch.
For Lateef to keep both the offense and, frankly, the team steady, it won’t take a miracle. It’ll take smart coaching and a game plan tailored to his strengths. That likely means leaning on Nebraska’s playmakers and finding ways to sustain drives through rhythm and simplicity rather than explosiveness.
In limited action, Lateef has shown flashes of promise. Against Akron and Houston Christian, he led several scoring drives, demonstrating poise and command despite playing with the second unit. And while those performances came against lesser competition, they offered a glimpse of the freshman’s confidence and composure under pressure early in his career.
Now, after taking meaningful snaps against USC, the question becomes whether Lateef and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen can prevent Raiola’s injury from derailing Nebraska’s 2025 aspirations.
In order to keep things on track, the Huskers should, and likely will, lean on junior running back Emmett Johnson. The workhorse back has consistently proven his ability to make plays, and for his efforts, he’s positioned himself firmly in the conversation for First-Team All–Big Ten honors by season’s end.
The pairing of Lateef and Johnson could lead to a more aggressive ground attack, which in turn might open up a vertical passing game that’s been missing in recent weeks. While Lateef’s mobility makes him a natural fit in the run game, he’s also shown the ability to push the ball downfield when given the chance.
If Nebraska can establish the run, plays like Lateef’s 62-yard touchdown strike to Cortez Mills against Houston Christian could re-emerge as a weapon in the game plan. Defenses will load the box to slow Johnson’s production, and the Huskers would be wise to capitalize when those one-on-one opportunities arise.
Is Nebraska’s defense ready to lead the way as the offense adjusts?
To this point in the year, Nebraska’s defense has at times shown the potential to be one of the nation’s most sound units. The consistency of those results, however, has been a mixed bag.
Through 10 weeks, the Huskers’ pass defense ranks among the country’s best, allowing just 128.3 passing yards per game (second nationally) and 9.09 yards per completion (also second). But their biggest concern lies on the ground, where Nebraska has surrendered 5.31 yards per carry through seven games against Power Four opponents.
When ruling out the tune-up matchups against Akron and Houston Christian, Nebraska’s defense is allowing over 178 rushing yards per game, nearly 65 more than the Huskers average on the ground themselves in those same contests.
Defensive coordinator John Butler’s unit has shown drastically different levels of success depending on the experience within each position group. The secondary, led by several multi-year starters, has been a strength, but in the trenches, where the Huskers lack both size and experience, the results have been far more uneven.
In nine games, Nebraska has totaled 15 sacks, 23 pass breakups, and 12 takeaways. Those numbers will likely need to climb if the Huskers hope to finish strong in November.
Bowl eligibility may already be secured, but if Matt Rhule’s team wants to turn this season into what they thought they could in August, it will likely need to be the defense that sets the tone.
Can the Huskers keep responding when adversity hits?
My final question may be the biggest of all moving forward. For 11 months now, we’ve heard about all the positives Matt Rhule has brought to Nebraska’s program in year three. But with injuries piling up, it’s time for the head coach and the culture he’s built to prove it on the field.
To this point in the season, the Huskers have lost their starting quarterback (Raiola), left tackle (Gunna Gottula), veteran reserve lineman Teddy Prochazka, and defensive back Malcolm Hartzog. Yet with the way this program has been trending in recent years, no one is looking for excuses. This staff has had three full recruiting cycles, both in high school and the transfer portal, to build the depth needed to withstand stretches like this. Now it’s time for both the coaches and players to prove that work has paid off.
Rhule isn’t going anywhere after signing a contract extension last week, nor should he. But finding ways to win despite the mounting challenges would inject Husker Nation with a renewed sense of confidence in the program’s direction under Rhule. Nebraska has spent years trying to learn how to respond when things go wrong, and this November will show whether that lesson has finally taken hold.
The final three games are more than just wins or losses; they’re a chance for Nebraska to define its identity. Depth, leadership, and resilience will all be tested, and how the Huskers respond could set the tone for the program long after 2025. As senior defensive back DeShon Singleton said earlier this week, “How you finish the season, that’s who you are.”
These last three games offer Nebraska a chance to show exactly that, and based on comments during media availability this week, the Huskers are focused on making the most of what they’ve been dealt.
