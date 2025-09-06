Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Win; Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Lose vs. Akron
For every Nebraska game, will give you three reasons the Huskers will win and three reasons they won’t. Admittedly, it’s going to take some journalistic gymnastics to come up with three reasons why Akron, a 34.5-point underdog, will win on Saturday.
Here we go … Wish us luck.
Why Nebraska will win
Huskers’ running game
Nebraska ground out 110 yards against Cincinnati, 108 from Emmett Johnson. At his Monday news conference, Huskers coach Matt Rhule said he wanted his backups to get some game action instead of Johnson being such a workhorse.
Rhule also predicted great things from backups Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson. So, the Zips might have to contend with three backs, and Rhule also mentioned running back Kwinten Ives.
Yikes.
Dylan Raiola
The sophomore quarterback was excellent in the 20-17 win over Cincy. He completed 33-of-42 passes (78.6 percent) for 243 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Raiola might be the most talented player on the field Saturday, plus he has a solid running game, excellent receivers and a tough and deep offensive line around him.
Yikes.
Huskers’ defense
In 2024, the Huskers had the 18th-best defense in the nation, allowing 317.9 yards per game. Against Cincinnati, the Huskers allowed 271 yards. Nebraska currently ranks tied for 52nd in total defense in the nation.
This could be a long night for the Zips, especially against a defense that believes it has room to grow and improve after allowing 202 yards to Cincinnati on the ground.
Why Akron will win
A mobile quarterback?
Akron quarterback Ben Finley gained 271 yards on the ground in 2024. That’s all season. He also threw for 2,604 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
In a 10-0 loss to visiting Wyoming in the season opener, Finley gained minus-4 yards on six attempts. He completed 16-of-38 passes for 139 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
OK, he might not be so mobile.
The Huskers had trouble containing Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the opener, as he gained 96 yards on the ground and rushed for two touchdowns.
“When you give up 200 yards on the ground you’re not going to be happy,” Rhule said. “Of course, 96 [yards] was the quarterback and it was from the pass rush. We’ll have to work on that.”
Still, a mobile quarterback might be Akron’s best pathway to a win.
Coach Joe Moorhead
The Zips coach, who has been the head man at Akron since 2021, goes way back with Rhule.
“Joe Moorhead, a coach that I have a long history versus and a lot of respect for,” Rhule said. “He beat us at Temple when he was the head coach at Fordham on a Hail Mary at the end of the game.
“At Penn State did a great job when he was the OC [offensive coordinator] there and a guy I consider a friend.”
Moorhead’s résumé includes: head coach at Mississippi State (2018-19) and Fordham (2012-15), plus jobs as an assistant at Pittsburgh (1998-99), Georgetown (2000-03), Akron (2004-08), Connecticut (2009-11), Penn State (2016-17) and Oregon (2020-21). He has been the offensive play-caller for five programs that have won a conference championship.
He has experience and savvy. Is that enough?
Moorhead recently was asked by the Akron Beacon Journal: If you weren’t a college football head coach, what do you think you would be doing?
“The two things I talk about with my wife if I ever shut it down and retire, I want to be the greeter at Costco or I want to be an airport shuttle bus driver,” Moorhead said. “Those two people, wherever you run into them, they seem to be the happiest people on the planet.”
Moorhead sounds relaxed and his team might pick up on his vibes and be relaxed, too. Maybe a relaxed team — rather than one on edge — stands a better chance against a team like Nebraska.
MAC magic?
The Mid-American Conference seems to hunt down one of the big boys every season. Akron in 2025 might not be that team. The Athletic ranked all 136 teams after Week One and the Zips are ranked 133rd. The Huskers are ranked 37th.
Akron’s last winning season was 2015. The Zips were 4-8 last season, 1-6 on the road.
In the past 25 seasons, MAC teams have scored 78 wins over power-conference teams, according to ESPN. Just saying. If you’re looking for a reason, maybe this is it.
The winner: Huskers, 41-6. Despite Rhule talking up the Zips at his Thursday news conference, it’s hard to imagine the outcome being any closer. Season record: 1-0.
