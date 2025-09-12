Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Win; Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Lose vs. Houston Christian
Nebraska enjoys its second consecutive game against an inferior opponent when it plays FCS Houston Christian on Saturday.
The Huskers are 2-0 after bullying Akron, 68-0, last week.
Of course, this looks like an easy Nebraska win, especially when you consider the opponent isn’t just any FCS team, it’s the 89th-ranked FCS team according to DRatings.com.
For every game, we will give you three reasons the Huskers will win and three reasons they won’t. Getting behind HCU will not be easy duty. Still, we soldier on …
Why Nebraska will win
Emmett Johnson
Two games, two tremendous performances for Nebraska’s junior running back. Johnson has rushed 39 times for 248 yards (6.4 per carry average) and two touchdowns. The offensive line has been opening holes and Johnson has been running through them. Johnson also has nine receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown.
The Huskers' defense
HCU (1-1) averages 39.5 points per game. Sounds impressive until you consider HCU’s FCS schedule.
Nebraska has the 21st-ranked defense in the country, big-boy division. The Huskers are tied for the 13th-best scoring defense in the nation, allowing 8.5 points per game. And, they have coach Matt Rhule barking at them to keep playing hard. “Where’s the killer instinct?” Rhule asked his team at halftime of the Akron game with the Huskers ahead, 33-0.
FBS vs. FCS
There will be 125 FBS vs. FCS games this season. Overwhelmingly, the FBS teams win. So far this season, there have been only four FCS upsets. Last season, there were six FCS upsets of FBS schools.
Nebraska is not only a big-school program but its rankings suggest it is about the 30th-best team, give or take, out of 136 in the country. A victory over Michigan next week would move the Huskers into the top 25 everywhere and open the door to enormous possibilities for this season.
There will not be an upset Saturday. The Huskers have too much — offense, defense, special teams, with a huge, happy crowd supporting them.
Why Houston Christian will win
Huskies score points
Well, this is challenging.
Houston Christian knows the way to the end zone. HCU scored 69 points in its opener against Arkansas Baptist.
Redshirt freshman running back Xai’Shaun Edwards has gained 202 yards in two games.
Run game and RPOs
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler was asked this week what challenges Houston Christian presents.
“They do a good job of running the ball,” Butler said. “They’re pretty consistent in how they’re presenting their run game.
“And they have some RPOs [run-pass options] off of it that are challenging because anytime you overcommit to the run game you got the chance of instead throwing play-action … over your head. And they’ve made some plays there.”
Redshirt senior quarterback Jake Weir has completed 32-of-61 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Weir spent the last four seasons at Mississippi State without appearing in a game.
The Huskies’ defense
HCU allows just 10 points per game. Rhule mentioned the HCU defense — calling it “excellent” and “really active” — during his Monday news conference.
HCU will need some excellent and really active defense to contain Nebraska.
If HCU holds the Huskers to 10 points, this game will be the lead on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
The winner
Huskers, 55-7. Yeah, this was an easy one to predict. Next week, vs. Michigan won't be so easy or obvious.
Season record: 2-0.
