Three Things That Need to Happen for Nebraska Football to Make the 'Year 3 Leap' Under Matt Rhule
by Geoff Langenberg
It is no secret that Matt Rhule has had success as a turnaround artist at the college level. Whether it was taking a Temple team to its first top 25 ranking, its first conference championship, and two ten win seasons, or coaching a Baylor team that was basically flatlining all the way to the Big 12 Championship game and a Sugar Bowl appearance. It’s clear that Coach Rhule has a vison and a formula and undoubtedly his patented “Year 3 Leap” is part of that formula.
Here are three things that need to happen for Matt Rhule to make the Year 3 Leap at Nebraska.
The Offense Has to be Better
Obviously Dylan Raiola is key to the offense succeeding. We saw glimpses of this early on in the 2024 season, then a bit of regression, and then a slight return to form at the end of the season and in the Pinstripe Bowl. Now that he has had his first full season under the lights, I think it is reasonable to expect an improvement, but he can’t do it alone. With the addition of Dana Holgorsen at offensive coordinator, this should set Dylan up for success. You would expect better play calling and new offensive schemes to lead the young quarterback in a direction for improvement in 2025. We saw glimpses of this when Dana Holgersen came in at the end of 2024.
The offense also needs weapons, playmakers, and players with experience. The addition of Kentucky transfer Dane Key and Cal transfer Nyziah Hunter at wide receiver to complement Jacorey Barney gives this side of the ball the ability to have different threats in the passing game. Returning running back Emmett Johnson will need to be leaned upon heavily this year. If Nebraska can establish the running game and impose their will with a veteran offensive line, this can only help the passing game. Lastly, the plays need time to develop and protecting the QB is critical for that to happen. Adding Notre Dame transfer Rocco Spindler to the offense is a huge addition. If Nebraska can make all of these things gel, we could definitely see (dare I say it) an ELITE offense in 2025.
The Defense Needs to Do Its Job
The Nebraska defense has been solid. Previous defensive coordinator Tony White turned the defense around quickly in 2023 and largely maintained that defensive production in 2024. With the departure of White, Defensive Tackle Ty Robinson, and Defensive Tackle Nash Hutmacher, I think it’s safe to say there may be a bit of uncertainty on defense. However, with the hiring of John Butler at Defensive Coordinator, Husker Nation can expect a more aggressive defense. Vincent Shavers and Willis McGahee at linebacker are expected to have a big impact, while Elijah Jeudy and Cam Lenhardt are also poised to put some pressure on the quarterback. The secondary has a lot of returning talent, although we need to see them take the ball away more often this season.
Bottom line, the defense needs to avoid too much of a regression in order for the Huskers to take a leap this year.
Special Teams Needs to be Special
In years past Nebraska football has been notorious at making special teams look incredibly difficult and definitely not special. Whether it is missing field goals, bad snaps, muffed punts, shanking kicks, or not knowing where they are on the field, Nebraska has sadly done it all. Hiring Mike Ekeler as Special Teams Coordinator should definitely help, and his reputation and success at Tennessee suggest we can expect improvement. Kicker Tristan Alavano battled a groin injury last season and John Hohl stepped up in his place. While missing kicks (not all of which were his fault), he also rattled off several big kicks as well. So, it remains unclear as to who will be starting in 2025. But this much is clear, we need to make our field goals and extra points. We need to field punts and we need to maybe even try and return one every once in a while. I think it is safe to say Nebraska will not be blowing the doors off of every team they play. We are going to be in close games and if we want to have any chance at winning those close games, we need the special teams to be average at least, and maybe even special.
Matt Rhule recognizes that his third season at Nebraska is arguably his most important— for him, for the players, and for the fans. And you can see it with the additions in different areas and key roles. We can now all sit back and see if the “Year 3 Leap” vision is 20/20 and if the formula is concocted.
NOTE: Geoff Langenberg is co-host of the Common Fan Podcast.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.