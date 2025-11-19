Tight End Luke Lindenmeyer on Nebraska’s Mindset With Two Games Remaining: ‘Win the First One’
With 10 physical, demanding games in the books, Nebraska junior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer got to enjoy the Huskers’ bye week. It’s a long season, bruising, draining and mentally taxing.
“You just get so tied into the season, you just kind of lose that outside life,” Lindenmeyer, who is from La Vista, Neb., said at a news conference this week.
“Your body is just beaten. My legs were just feeling terrible, but after this week at Sunday practice I felt like I was just flying around. It’s been a great week.
“I was able to hang out with my fiancé, which was awesome … Only had one practice last week.
“Able to get my body back and really work on fundamental stuff last week. Just to regain that, it’s good to do that in the middle of the year.”
The Huskers are back on their normal practice schedule as they gear up for Saturday night’s game at Penn State.
Two games to go for Huskers
Lindenmeyer was asked about the Huskers’ mindset with two games to go but still plenty to accomplish.
“Win this first one,” Lindenmeyer said. “It’s going to be a physical one. It’s going to be [the] better team. We’re sprinting through the finish line.
“Whatever we put on tape now is going to affect every person’s individual football career after this whether they want to go to the NFL or they’re going to come back and play here.
“We got to sprint to the finish. Coach talked about the silent tape — how we play, no music, no announcers. How does this look on tape? How hard do you play?”
Penn State will provide challenge
The Huskers will have to play plenty hard against Penn State, which has a deceptive 4-6 record (1-6 Big Ten). The Nittany Lions are a touchdown favorite and will play before their customary 100,000-plus crowd. With wins in their final two games, the Nittany Lions will become bowl eligible.
Beaver Stadium is going to full of emotion and fire as the Nittany Lions try to salvage something out of this season.
“Everybody in the Big Ten, everybody is so talented, from the top to the bottom of the Big Ten," said Lindenmeyer, who has 26 receptions for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also is a dedicated and talented blocker, often praised by Huskers coach Matt Rhule for that talent.
“That’s why you play in a conference like this, to be challenged like that.
“Penn State is definitely one of those teams. Their record doesn’t really show how talented they are. They’re a good team. It’s going to be a great chance to get better.”
Lindenmeyer on TJ Lateef
Lindenmeyer had a first-hand look at Huskers backup quarterback TJ Lateef’s outstanding performance against UCLA in the week before the bye. Lateef completed 13-of-15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Lateef, a true freshman, replaced injured Dylan Raiola as the starter.
“It was awesome,” Lindenmeyer said. “You kind of felt that like nervous but also energy from him. We all just instilled belief in him, and he absorbed it.
“You just saw it shine on the field. Now he’s going to take another step this week. It’s crazy, his first two starts are going to be away games.
“We’re going to Penn State, and it’s going to be loud, so it’s going to be awesome for us to rally behind him and instill that extra belief in him.”
Rose Bowl is so SoCal
Lindenmeyer thoroughly his experience at the Rose Bowl and that went beyond the Huskers’ 28-21 victory over UCLA.
“That was amazing,” Lindenmeyer said. “The Rose Bowl is beautiful. I love nature. I love beauty.
“Every part of that game was amazing. The grass at the Rose Bowl was great. The only thing that wasn’t great was coming back [to Lincoln] at 5 a.m.
“Just to be able to get that win together after they came to our place last year and beat us. It’s a good feeling.”
Toward the end of Lindenmeyer’s news conference, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder spoke modestly about his prowess as a basketball.
The best basketball player on the Huskers? Not just among the five other players who live in a house with Lindenmeyer, but the entire team?
“I’m going to say me,” Lindenmeyer said with a smile. “I’m going to be confident. I’m going to say me.”
