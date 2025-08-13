Tim Brando Talks Nebraska Football with the Common Fans
Broadcasting legend Tim Brando joins the Common Fans to discuss the upcoming season, the outlook for Nebraska, his favorite to win the Big Ten, his old friend Lee Corso, plus much more!
Brando sees the Huskers taking another step forward in 2025:
- Last year, Brando came on the Common Fan Podcast and correctly predicted Nebraska would make a bowl game and have a winning season in 2024.
- He believes Dana Holgorsen will have a significant impact on the offense and the team overall this season.
- He also sees Dylan Raiola taking a big step forward in year 2 under center.
- The Huskers will need to get past a good Cincinnati team in the opener, and beat Michigan at home in their first conference game of the season, but Brando sees the schedule as lining up well for the Big Red…and even floated the idea that they might start 6-0.
- He thinks the Huskers could get as high as 10 wins in 2025.
Thoughts on Lee Corso, who will be honored later this month in a one hour special tribute on ESPN:
- Corso will be retiring at age 90.
- Brando, who was the first ever host of College Gameday, actually interviewed Corso for his spot on Gameday.
- According to Brando, Corso is the best ever coach to move into broadcasting.
- His combination of charisma plus knowledge of the game is unrivaled.
- Poking fun at Beano Cook…you don’t want to miss Tim’s impression of the famous Beano!
Looking at the big picture in the Big Ten:
- Brando predicts Ohio State to win the conference.
- He’s very high on Illinois and Indiana.
- Watch out for Rutgers to play spoiler.
- Sees the quality and depth of the conference improving from top to bottom.
Plus, the Common Fans even get into a little Husker hoops:
- Brando celebrated his 40th anniversary in broadcasting by calling the Nebraska-UCLA game in January (which, of course, was a solid Nebraska W).
- Brando likes what Fred Hoiberg is building and was happy to see the Huskers win The Crown, even though they fell short of the NCAA tournament.
Finally, on whether or not Nebraska football should be considered a blue blood:
- Yes, yes and yes!
With less than three weeks before kickoff, the Common Fans help you start getting ready for Husker football! GBR for LIFE!
