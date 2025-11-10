TJ Lateef Reflects on First Win as Nebraska’s Starting Quarterback
If Nebraska needed any reassurance about the future of its quarterback room, true freshman TJ Lateef delivered it in his first collegiate start.
Thrust into the spotlight following Dylan Raiola’s season-ending injury, Lateef looked anything but overwhelmed Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Completing 13 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns while adding 31 yards on the ground, the freshman led Nebraska’s offense to four scoring drives in six meaningful possessions, all while looking calm, collected, and in complete command.
From his near-flawless efficiency to the trust shown in him during critical moments, Lateef gave head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen plenty of reason to believe the Huskers’ offense remains in steady hands. Here's everything the new-look signal-caller had to say after the win.
Lateef’s stat line only tells part of the story. His three touchdown passes came on drives where Nebraska converted in both the red zone and the open field, proving the offense could stay dynamic with a true freshman at the helm.
Despite limited first-team reps throughout the year, Lateef displayed quick decision-making and elite ball placement, finishing with zero turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus. His command extended beyond designed plays; when UCLA disguised pressure, Lateef calmly adjusted protection and found his checkdowns, helping Nebraska average 6.7 yards per play.
“I had a great week of practice,” Lateef said. “So that’s why it was on display tonight.”
Lateef’s composure stood out most late in the game. With the Huskers clinging to a seven-point lead, Holgorsen let his freshman throw the ball multiple times during the four-minute offense, a clear sign of trust in his decision-making.
Rather than shy away from the moment, Lateef executed with precision, helping his team convert three first-downs to run out the clock.
"They trusted me to throw the ball, so I had to execute," Lateef said, suggesting he wasn't making anything more of the decision besides challenging himself to make the play.
It’s that confidence, teammates said, that’s already resonating in the locker room. Even veterans like Emmett Johnson noted how steady Lateef appeared from the jump, a testament to the preparation that’s earned him credibility among his team.
With Lateef under center, Nebraska’s offense looked notably more dangerous. Holgorsen mixed tempo and movement, using Lateef’s mobility to extend plays and create throwing windows for playmakers like Jacory Barney and Dane Key, each of whom recorded their best games in recent weeks.
Lateef’s dual-threat ability forced UCLA to respect both the pass and the run, opening space for Johnson’s historic night. The freshman’s instincts, when to throw, when to run, turned broken plays into productive gains and helped the Huskers record their first sack-free game since Houston Christian.
"They have confidence in me; I have confidence in them. That's how we're going to continue to be great." Lateef said, shouting out his offensive linemen for their efforts before he exited the room.
Lateef’s debut didn’t just help Nebraska in the short term; it hinted at what could be ahead. His blend of confidence, efficiency, and control gives Holgorsen a quarterback who fits seamlessly into his evolving system and creates problems that opposing defenses haven't yet had to defend against the big red.
The sample size is small, but the message is clear: Nebraska’s offense didn't only survive without Raiola, it evolved.
With a bye week ahead before Penn State, Lateef will have two weeks to build on his breakout performance against the Bruins. And if his first start is any indication, the Huskers’ eventual future at quarterback may have arrived a little sooner than anyone expected.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.