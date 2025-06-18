TO: An In-Depth Look at Tom Osborne’s Coaching Career
The Common Fans announce “TO,” a new series of episodes focused on Tom Osborne’s career at Nebraska.
In this story:
- Similar to last year’s series, “The Reckoning,” the Common Fans once again bring you a summer series to look back at certain aspects of Nebraska football history to help you survive until football season.
- As the offensive coordinator of the Huskers’ first two national championship teams, and the head coach for the other three, Tom Osborne is arguably THE central figure in Nebraska football history.
- The series will look at his time as an assistant to Bob Devaney, straddling graduate school and football coaching before ultimately being elevated on Devaney’s staff; his early days as Nebraska’s head man in the ‘70s; his excellent, national championship-caliber teams of the ‘80s; and his dominant, record breaking teams of the ‘90s.
- Through that lens, we also dig into the man himself, looking at what made him tick as a coach, his focus on process, how he handled players, the multiple ways in which he was an innovator, and much more.
- Guests for each episode include reporters who covered the era being examined, as well as players from each era.
- Episodes will be released every Monday for six weeks starting June 23.
- Former player guests include: Tom Ruud, Steve Taylor, Abdul Muhammad, and Grant Wistrom.
- Media guests include: Tom Shatel, Mitch Sherman, Ken Hambleton, Mike Babcock, Henry Cordes, and Brandon Vogel.
This episode will get you ready for the new series to launch on Monday. GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
