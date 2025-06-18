All Huskers

TO: An In-Depth Look at Tom Osborne’s Coaching Career

The Common Fans announce “TO,” a new series of episodes focused on Tom Osborne’s career at Nebraska.

TJ Birkel

Unknown date and Location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne on the sidelines during the 1994 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images
Unknown date and Location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne on the sidelines during the 1994 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:
  • Similar to last year’s series, “The Reckoning,” the Common Fans once again bring you a summer series to look back at certain aspects of Nebraska football history to help you survive until football season.
  • As the offensive coordinator of the Huskers’ first two national championship teams, and the head coach for the other three, Tom Osborne is arguably THE central figure in Nebraska football history. 
  • The series will look at his time as an assistant to Bob Devaney, straddling graduate school and football coaching before ultimately being elevated on Devaney’s staff; his early days as Nebraska’s head man in the ‘70s; his excellent, national championship-caliber teams of the ‘80s; and his dominant, record breaking teams of the ‘90s. 
  • Through that lens, we also dig into the man himself, looking at what made him tick as a coach, his focus on process, how he handled players, the multiple ways in which he was an innovator, and much more.
  • Guests for each episode include reporters who covered the era being examined, as well as players from each era. 
  • Episodes will be released every Monday for six weeks starting June 23. 
  • Former player guests include: Tom Ruud, Steve Taylor, Abdul Muhammad, and Grant Wistrom. 
  • Media guests include: Tom Shatel, Mitch Sherman, Ken Hambleton, Mike Babcock, Henry Cordes, and Brandon Vogel. 

This episode will get you ready for the new series to launch on Monday. GBR for LIFE!

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

More from Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
TJ Birkel
TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

Home/Football