Top Nebraska Football Freshmen Who Could Make an Impact in 2025
With Nebraska football just around the corner, Husker fans are asking the big question: Is this finally the year things turn around? To change the narrative, both players and coaches need to bring fire and fight to the Big Ten. Among those leading the charge could be some talented incoming freshmen, ready to make their college debuts this August. These young players are hungry to be part of the shift. Here are a few to keep your eye on.
Dawson Merritt
From a small town in Kansas, outside linebacker Dawson Merritt brings big-time intensity and an aggressive edge to Nebraska’s defense. He's the kind of player who disrupts offenses and makes life miserable for quarterbacks and offensive coordinators alike. Even though his final two high school seasons were shortened, Merritt still recorded 141 total tackles, 14 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles.
He was originally committed to Alabama, one of the top programs in the country, but chose to flip to Nebraska. The reasons could be many. Nebraska offers a strong culture a promising future and important NFL connections. One of the most significant ties is personal. Merritt's father, Dave Merritt, is a former NFL player and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach. He has three Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs and two more from his time with the New York Giants. During that time, he worked alongside Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.
Still, Dawson isn’t looking to follow in anyone’s shadow. He’s coming to Lincoln to build his own legacy.
Christian Jones
As the top in-state recruit for Nebraska’s 2025 class, four-star linebacker Christian Jones is ready to help turn things around for the team he grew up cheering for. Playing for Omaha Westside, he totaled 94 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and three sacks. He may not start right away, but there’s no doubt he will find his way onto the field. Once he does, he’ll make an impact.
Cortez Mills
While transfer portal additions like Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter will help fill the void left by departing veterans Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska’s wide receiver room also got a major boost from incoming freshman Cortez Mills. A high school All-American and one of the top receiver prospects in the country, Mills brings both immediate talent and long-term potential to the offense.
Despite being limited to just five games as a senior, he still managed 466 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His junior year numbers were even more impressive, with 79 catches for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mills offers quarterback Dylan Raiola a dynamic target and a spark that could energize the offense for years to come.
Malcolm Simpson
With Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher leaving the defensive line, Nebraska needed a new force up front. Four-star lineman Malcolm Simpson is ready to step up. A first-team all-state selection from Hitchcock High School, Simpson drew attention from top college programs around the country.
During his time at Galveston Ball High School, he posted 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. His strength and quickness make him a strong candidate to contribute early and help solidify the Huskers’ defensive front.
No team is stuck at the bottom forever. With the right coaching, the right culture and the right talent, things can turn around. Nebraska has been rebuilding, and this group of freshmen represents a big step forward. Their energy and potential are not only about this season. They are about the future of the program. The change Nebraska needs may just start with them.
