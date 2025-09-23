Triumphs and Traumas: Nebraska’s Disappointing Loss to Michigan
In a Big Ten showdown at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska fell to No. 21 Michigan 30-27, extending the drought against ranked opponents to 28 in a row.
While the final score suggests a nail-biter and the typical “one-score loss”, the eye test showed a large talent gap, particularly in the trenches. Yet, amid the frustrations, there were glimmers of progress—triumphs that highlight a resilient Huskers squad, hopefully building toward a successful season in year three of Matt Rhule.
Here’s a breakdown of the highs and lows from a game that left fans grappling with familiar “what-ifs.”
Triumphs: Resilience Amid Adversity
Quarterback Dylan Raiola stood out as the ultimate triumph for the Nebraska offense. Facing relentless pressure—Michigan racked up seven sacks and 36 pressures on 75 snaps—the sophomore phenom threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, including a perfectly executed Hail Mary to Jacory Barney Jr. just before halftime.
Raiola’s poise under fire, evading rushers and making sidearm throws, showcased why he’s the face of the program. Even with an interception, his performance against the Wolverines' aggressive defense was still the only reason Nebraska hung around in the football game, proving his mental toughness and leadership. Postgame, he took accountability, vowing to get the ball out quicker—a mature response from a quarter and running for his life for four quarters.
Barney himself was an absolute dawg for Nebraska, making plays on both offense and special teams. This game was definitely his best day* as a Husker, delivering a career-best outing with explosive plays that injected life into a stagnant offense. His punt return sparked early momentum, and the Hail Mary grab tied the game at halftime.
*Just forget about him catching that punt at the four...
Other Notable Triumphs
Punter Archie Wilson was also in the discussion of triumph as he boomed 56-yarders, flipping the field and buying the defense time. Tight end Heinrich Haarberg’s late touchdown catch added a spark, while the team’s overall mental fortitude prevented a blowout.
Unlike past Nebraska squads that folded under pressure, this team continued to claw back, turning a potential three-score loss into a one-score loss . Rhule’s timeout at the end of the first half capitalized on Michigan’s clock mismanagement, leading to the Hail Mary heroics—a rare win in clock management for a coach often criticized in that area.
Traumas: Gaps Exposed in the Trenches
The traumas, however, were glaring and systemic.
Nebraska’s offensive line crumbled, allowing Michigan’s defensive front—led by linebacker Jaishon Barham—to dominate. Seven sacks and constant harassment exposed a massive talent disparity, with both tackles Teddy Prochazka and Gunnar Gottula struggling mightily. Transfer Elijah Pritchett was benched after a questionable false start, raising accountability questions.
Play-calling didn’t help the issue: frequent empty sets left Raiola exposed, inviting blitzes without chip blocks or tight end help. The run game was nonexistent, netting just 43 yards*, forcing a one-dimensional offense that continues to struggle in the red zone.
*This includes the nearly 50 yards lost on sacks.
Defensively, the run-stopping woes were catastrophic. Michigan gashed Nebraska for nearly 300 rushing yards, with Justice Haynes exploding for a 75-yard touchdown. All levels—defensive line, linebackers, and secondary—failed to tackle or fill gaps, allowing quarterback Bryce Underwood to make untouched scrambles. Coaching lapses, like not loading the box despite knowing Michigan’s run-heavy identity, compounded the problems.
Red-zone inefficiency strikes again: Opting to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the 6-yard line instead of taking an early field goal on the opening drive left points off the board, a decision “analytics-driven” continues to haunt the Nebraska offense.
Bryce Underwood missed throws and timely penalties, like an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on Michigan, extended a Nebraska drive. The Huskers got plenty of breaks, but they couldn’t capitalize fully.
The overarching trauma? For Rhule’s Year 3 squad, facing a “down” Michigan with a freshman QB and injuries, this was supposed to be the breakthrough. Instead, it highlighted how far Nebraska remains from Big Ten contention, needing trench overhauls to protect Raiola and stop the run.
At 3-1, Nebraska heads into a bye week before Michigan State. The loss stings, but the triumphs—Raiola’s grit, Barney’s flashes—offer hope. Progress isn’t linear, but eight wins remain achievable if the traumas are addressed.
