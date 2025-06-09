Ty Robinson Makes Big Impression with Super Bowl Champions
Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson heard his name called in the April’s NFL Draft, going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round.
He might hear his *number* called once the season begins.
Robinson already has impressed coaches and teammates during the Eagles’ six organized team activities this spring. Robinson signed with the Eagles in May.
He steps into a great opportunity with Philadelphia, an uncommon one for a defending Super Bowl champion with a stacked roster. But the Eagles lost defensive tackle Milton Williams to free agency and there is a 300-pound hole to fill on the defensive line.
For any midrange rookie draft pick, just making an NFL roster is quite an accomplishment. For Robinson, he might have found a golden opportunity.
“That boy is fire, I ain’t going to lie,” Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter told reporters about Robinson after an OTA practice session. “He’s a big boy, he’s moving good. I saw his highlights before he came. He’s here, he’s working. I think he’s going to have a big impact this season.”
Carter knows about having a big impact. He was the Eagles’ most impactful defensive player in 2024. The second-year player from Georgia earned a Pro Bowl berth and was named second-team All-Pro. Carter is widely considered one of the NFL’s best interior defensive linemen. That’s quite a job reference for Robinson, who plans to become a pediatrician after his football career.
Robinson, who is 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, was a second-team All-Big Ten player in 2024. He had 134 tackles and 12 sacks in 60 games over five seasons in Lincoln. He also was the 2024 Guy Chambelin Award winner, given to a Nebraska senior whose has shown the qualities and dedication of the former Cornhuskers legend.
Matt Rhule, Cam Jurgens connections
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule formerly coached in Philly at Temple University. “He told me I went to a great and the best organization in the NFL … I’ll take that any day of the week,” Robinson said in a YouTube video.
Robinson joins former Nebraska teammate, and friend, Cam Jurgens with the Eagles. Jurgens knows about opportunity in Philly. He seamlessly replaced future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Kelce at center. Jurgens was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2024.
“We’re pretty close,” Robinson told the Philadelphia media about his relationship with Jurgens, who was drafted in the second round in 2022. “He’s been back [in Nebraska] a little bit, just doing some workouts, some offseason stuff.
“I just kept kinda joking with him, ‘Make sure you put in a good word for me when you go back,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, trust me, I am.’ So, me and him, I’m so excited to be back playing with him and going against him everyday.”
Eagles' scouting report on Robinson
Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby’s scouting report on Robinson is impressive and bodes well for the native of Gilbert, Ariz.
“He is a very disruptive player on the interior,” Halaby said. “You can play him at a lot of different spots along the front. I think he outworks whoever is across from him.
“He’s someone who can win early in the down, but he can also win late in the down. He’s pretty mature with his hand use – his ability to get on edges. He can win down the middle – he’s a large man – but he can also win on the edges because he’s slippery enough, he’s adept enough, and fast enough with his hands and body to give you multiple ways to rush.
“He gives extremely high effort in the run game. He will strike people if you give him a double-team and he can stand up to a vertical double – he can find a way to split it. He is both talented and gives high effort, which is an intersection that we like to live in.”
More from Nebraska on SI
