Underclassmen Linebacker Announces Intent to Leave Nebraska Via Transfer Portal

Louisiana native Roger Gradney announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Monday night.

A redshirt freshman, Gradney took to social media to share the news.

"With thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining," Gradney said. "I am motivated to continue developing, competing at a high level, and making a meaningful impact at the next stage of my football career. Thank you, Nebraska."

A four-star prospect in the 2024 class, Gradney joined the Huskers from Rice Consolidated High School in Altair, Texas. Being a blue-chip recruit, Gradney's arrival in Lincoln came with heavy optimism of his signing.

However, two years later, his collegiate career has never truly taken off. Listed at 6-foot, 225-pounds, Gradney had the frame and athleticism to see the field. But for one reason or another, never got the opportunity to.

The redshirt freshman spent his first season in Lincoln behind the scenes, not playing in a game while redshirting in 2024. However, in 2025, he did see the field. Though limited, I might add, Gradney recorded snaps in two games this fall.

Gradney was one of four four-star recruits the Huskers signed in the 2024 class. Joining him were tight end Carter Nelson, tackle Grant Brix, and guard Preston Taumua. Of the 33 players Nebraska signed, more than 10 of them have since left, or are planning to leave the program once the transfer portal opens up in January.

With the announcement comes a likely reworking of the Huskers' linebacker room, which was already slated to have new faces in it next fall. Nebraska will need to replace four linebackers following its Las Vegas Bowl showdown with Utah on the 31st, including Javin Wright, Dasan McCullough, and Marques Watson-Trent. All three of those players started multiple games for the Huskers this fall.

#Huskers depth chart for the Las Vegas Bowl vs. No. 15 Utah pic.twitter.com/nMyZirl6J8 — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) December 19, 2025

Those that remain and will look to see a bigger role next fall include true freshman Dawson Merritt and a quartet of sophomores, including Vincent Shavers, Dylan Rogers, Jacob Bowers, and Willis McGahee IV.

Of the four, Shavers is by far the most experienced, having totaled 13 starts in 25 career games. Next in line is Rogers, who recorded his first start against UCLA and will look to earn his second in the bowl game. McGahee IV played in every game during the 2024 season, but has redshirted this fall. And Bower has played in 18 games throughout his career to this point, mostly on special teams.

Upon review, I wouldn't be surprised if Nebraska looks to add one or more transfer portal players to this position group over the coming weeks, much like they did this time last year. The production they received from portal additions this fall would do well to be replicated again in 2026.

Vincent Shavers has recorded 77 career tackles in two seasons at Nebraska, including 10.0 TFL's, and 2 sacks. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers have done a nice job recruiting the linebacker position to this point under Rhule's tenure, having added 12 players from the high school ranks. However, with the news of Gradney's decision, six of those players have since exited the program.

Gradney's intention to leave is not finalized, as the transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2. But at this point in time, Nebraska is likely moving forward knowing they will be without him next fall.

While the timing of the news does come as a bit of a surprise, the news itself is not so shocking. Some players work out, and some do not, and the young linebacker will leave Nebraska with a full four years of eligibility remaining.

With that being said, he was not the first and will undoubtedly not be the last to announce something of a similar note. Gradney's decision is not only the third of the day, but he officially marks the ninth Husker set to enter the transfer portal, upon its opening, since the end of the regular season.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.